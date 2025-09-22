Tom Lee, the Fundstrat co-founder known for spotting big inflection points, is back with another call. He believes the market is…Continue reading on Coinmonks »Tom Lee, the Fundstrat co-founder known for spotting big inflection points, is back with another call. He believes the market is…Continue reading on Coinmonks »

Oracle Just Flashed the AI Signal — But Crypto’s Where the Real Upside Is

Par : Medium
2025/09/22 18:27
RealLink
REAL$0.05983-4.74%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000278--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1284-16.51%
Press enter or click to view image in full size

Tom Lee, the Fundstrat co-founder known for spotting big inflection points, is back with another call. He believes the market is underestimating AI’s upside.

And the proof? Oracle.

Earlier this month, Oracle stock ripped more than 40% in a single day, off the back of a massive AI backlog and cloud contracts that shocked Wall Street. One of the most boring tickers in tech suddenly became the tell for where AI is headed.

Most investors missed it. They were too focused on Nvidia, Microsoft, or the “shiny” names. But it was Oracle — the one you never talk about at dinner parties — that delivered the knockout punch.

Here’s the point: if Wall Street can’t price AI stocks correctly, what do you think it’s doing with AI crypto?

I track these signals daily, and three names have been flashing strong for 30 days or more:

  • Giza → agents and automated trading infra.
  • Sapien → AI-native platform on Base and the Superchain.
  • Prompt → aligned with the data economy, building where AI meets tokenization.

You’ve probably never heard of them all. That’s the edge.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

The Dogecoin price reaching $1 is slowly becoming a distant dream; can a memecoin be valued as much? With utility-backed altcoins having actual use cases besides being a store of value, experts suggest buying the Cardano coin and Digitap ($TAP). $TAP, underpriced at $0.012 in the first presale round, is a top crypto to buy […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.007436-24.77%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.375-1.31%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001463-16.63%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 18:00
Partager
MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

MetaMask's mUSD stablecoin has seen its circulating supply jump from 15 million to 65 million within 7 days. The post MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/22 18:32
Partager
Rich Pepe ($PRICH) Token Presale Has Begun: The Meme Coin Opportunity of 2025?

Rich Pepe ($PRICH) Token Presale Has Begun: The Meme Coin Opportunity of 2025?

For those who missed out on the PEPE meme coin craze, a brand-new contender is now taking the stage: Rich Pepe ($PRICH).
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-11.41%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000969-8.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002322-13.39%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 20:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Remotely Possible? Experts Suggest Pivoting to Cardano and Digitap

MetaMask Stablecoin mUSD Breaks Supply Milestone in 7 Days: Details

Rich Pepe ($PRICH) Token Presale Has Begun: The Meme Coin Opportunity of 2025?

XRP Price Targets $3.3 Breakout After Support Retest and Adoption

Why Investors Recognize BullZilla as the Best Crypto Presale Now While Chainlink and WLFI Expand DeFi Solutions