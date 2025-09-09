Oracle Red Bull Racing Reaches Landmark Sponsorship Deal With Carlyle

Oracle Red Bull Racing has partnered with Carlyle marking the first time a Formula One team and a major global private markets firm have reached a sponsorship deal.

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Formula One’s Oracle Red Bull Racing has reached a partnership with Carlyle, one of the world’s largest global investment firms, marking a first for F1.

The deal marks the first time that a global investment firm has partnered with an F1 team.

Financial terms of the multi-year sponsorship deal were not revealed.

In doing so, Carlyle becomes Oracle Red Bull Racing’s exclusive partner in the investment management industry.

As of June, Carlyle had $465 billion of assets under management and employs more than 2,300 people in 27 offices across four continents.

As part of activation, Carlyle’s branding will be featured on the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 piloted by Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda. Other activations across team assets will include car chassis, drivers’ team kits, pit wall, and garage environment. The agreement spans the entire Formula 1 schedule, which Carlyle views as a means to reach clients, partners, and communities worldwide.

The Carlyle branding will begin being featured on the RB21, starting with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku City, with race week beginning on Sept 19 and the race being held on Sunday, September 21.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Carlyle to the team,” said Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing. “Both of our organizations are built on world-class talent, bold thinking, and a drive to perform at the highest level. As an iconic firm in global finance, Carlyle brings a long-term perspective with an expansive network, and we look forward to building a powerful partnership on and off the track. Formula 1 demands relentless focus and precision, and we see clear alignment with Carlyle’s approach to investing.”

“Our industry is undergoing an extraordinary transformation, fueled by greater access to private markets and growing interest from a new generation of investors,” added Harvey Schwartz, CEO of Carlyle. “That same spirit of growth and inclusivity is reshaping Formula 1®, as Oracle Red Bull Racing leads the way in expanding the sport to new audiences globally. This partnership unites two high-performing teams driven by innovation and excellence. We’re excited to partner with one of the most illustrious brands in global sport to engage new audiences and create long-term value together.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/maurybrown/2025/09/09/oracle-red-bull-racing-reaches-landmark-sponsorship-deal-with-carlyle/

