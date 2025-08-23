Orange Middle East and Africa, The Hashgraph Association and Dar Blockchain join forces for the Hedera Africa Hackathon competition

Orange, through its Orange Digital Center (ODC) network, a true lever of digital inclusion at the service of young people and entrepreneurs in Middle East and Africa, announces a partnership with The Hashgraph Association (THA), a Swiss non-profit organization, and Dar Blockchain, Pan-African hub of reference in Web3. 

This partnership aims to promote the adoption of decentralized technologies, education, and innovation through their participation in Hedera Africa Hackathon, a Pan-African competition for the development of blockchain solutions with a prize of more than one million dollars.

Training African talents on Hedera in preparation for the Hackathon

At the heart of this partnership, a certifying training program in Hedera technology will be deployed within Orange Digital Centers (ODC) in 16 countries in Middle East and Africa. Accessible online, this training aims to equip young people, professionals, and project leaders with solid skills in a fast-growing field: blockchain and Web3 which will be required for their participation in the Hedera Africa Hackathon. 

Supporting a pan-African hackathon 

Highlight of this partnership, the ‘Hedera Africa Hackathon’ co-organized with Exponential Science Foundation launched on August 1, 2025. This hybrid event will mobilize more than 10,000 participants in 16 countries, around the creation of impact solutions based on Hedera technology. Thanks to the network of Orange Digital Centers, the hackathon will take place online and in person, with physical spaces offering participants access to technical infrastructure, personalized mentoring, and strategic networking. An endowment of more than one million dollars will reward the most promising projects.

ENDS

About Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA)

Orange is present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 161 million customers at 31 December 2024. With 7.7 billion euros of revenues in 2024, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 100 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association supports training and innovation programs in several sectors of activity.
Its priority is to promote digital inclusion and empowerment of populations through a broad adoption of solutions and business applications based on Hedera technology, in a decentralized economy. These programmes include accreditation and certification schemes.
As a non-profit organization, The Hashgraph Association finances innovation, research and development in a logic of economic inclusion, with a positive impact on environmental, social and governance (ESG). To learn more about The Hashgraph Association, visit:
www.hashgraph-association.com.

About Dar Blockchain

Dar Blockchain is an innovative Web3 company based in Tunisia, dedicated to accelerating blockchain adoption in Africa and the MENA region. Through hackathons, workshops, meetups and educational programs, Dar Blockchain builds bridges between developers, founders and international protocols. The organization plays a central role in promoting innovation and collaboration, connecting emerging talent with cutting-edge technologies. With strong local roots and global partnerships, Dar Blockchain is shaping the future of decentralized solutions in developing markets.

