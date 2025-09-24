OranjeBTC acquires 3,650 Bitcoin for $385 million

Key Takeaways
- Oranje, a Brazilian company, acquired 3,650 BTC for $385 million to build strategic reserves ahead of its public listing.
- Brazil is a leader in corporate and retail crypto adoption in Latin America.
OranjeBTC, a Brazilian Bitcoin treasury company, acquired 3,650 Bitcoin for $385 million today as part of its strategic reserve accumulation ahead of a planned public listing.
The purchase reflects growing corporate Bitcoin adoption in Latin America, where Brazil leads with a large and rapidly expanding user base actively trading digital assets.
Oranje follows the treasury model pioneered by Strategy, which began large-scale Bitcoin purchases in 2020. That strategy has inspired a wave of Bitcoin treasury companies globally.
Corporate Bitcoin adoption has accelerated worldwide, with over 190 publicly traded companies now holding BTC on their balance sheets as an inflation hedge.
Institutional holdings collectively exceed 1.5 million BTC, valued at hundreds of billions at current prices, as companies seek exposure to the pioneering cryptocurrency’s limited supply dynamics.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/oranje-acquires-3650-bitcoin-for-385-million/