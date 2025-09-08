Ordinals dev floats forking Bitcoin Core amid censorship concerns

Bitcoin Ordinals leader Leonidas said his community would fork Bitcoin Core if developers reversed the upcoming update that allows for more Ordinals and Runes transactions.

A Bitcoin Ordinals developer has threatened to fund the development of an open-source fork of Bitcoin Core if developers attempt to censor Ordinals, Runes and other non-financial transactions on the network.

The open letter on X from Leonidas, host of The Ordinal Show, on Saturday comes amid a war between members of the Bitcoin community as to whether Bitcoin node validators should prioritize peer-to-peer financial transactions and censor — or at least ignore — large data transactions, such as pictures, videos or documents, which critics claim to be spam.

Leonidas warned of a “dangerous precedent” and said that any tightening of policy rules or censorship of Ordinals and Runes transactions would trigger “decisive action.”

