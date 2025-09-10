Ordinals Scrapyard turns Bitcoin NFT wreckage into tax write-offs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.657+3.91%
CreatorBid
BID$0.12426+49.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,252.86-0.84%
OrdinDoge
ORD$0.00000000000574-14.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10087+1.37%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004453+0.49%

A new website called Ordinals Scrapyard is allowing users to see exactly how much money they’ve lost buying inscriptions — and harvest the losses for tax reporting purposes.

The site is an embarrassing bookend to a series of stories about the theory that Ordinals could bring NFT trading onto Bitcoin’s blockchain despite its popularity on other chains like Ethereum and Solana. 

Despite being heralded in early 2023 by Bitcoin developer Casey Rodarmor as a Bitcoin-native protocol for minting, buying, and selling collectibles, the floor price of most inscriptions has now fallen to $0.001.

Indeed, prior to the website’s launch, most inscriptions had no bid whatsoever and the vast majority of purchasers minted or purchased their NFTs once and now could not resell them.

ORD, a centrally maintained and off-chain record-keeping system, attempted to chronologically number each sub-unit of every bitcoin (BTC) in existence.

By tracking these satoshis or “sats,” each worth 1/100 millionth of one BTC, Ordinals traders could inscribe and pass around sats with numismatic value due to the extra data they added.

At their speculative peak, certain inscriptions traded for over $1 million. Most are now worth only the sat on which they were inscribed.

Read more: Did Taproot ruin Bitcoin with NFT inscriptions of monkey jpegs?

Tax loss harvesting Bitcoin inscriptions

The tax harvesting gimmick employed by Ordinals Scrapyard is similar to that used by a company formed in 2011, ET Brutus.

ET Brutus is a tax harvesting service, launched to help investors with failed investments prove to tax authorities that they actually sold the asset for a 99.9% loss.

The company pays exactly $1 for anyone’s stock, note, warrant, SAFE, escrow, or earnout. In addition to a $35 service fee, that sale can help tax filers report a near-total loss to reduce capital gains on other, profitable investments.

Similarly, Ordinals Scrapyard will pay exactly 1 sat or $0.001 for an inscription.

Like ET Brutus, Ordinals Scrapyard also adds inscription Postage plus a service fee of 1,000 sats to complete the transaction.

The Ordinals community laughed at the new service offering.

“I thought this was a joke but ordinal gamblers are really down that bad huh,” someone commented. Senior Bitcoin developer Peter Todd also thought the website was hilarious.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Source: https://protos.com/ordinals-scrapyard-turns-bitcoin-nft-wreckage-into-tax-write-offs/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14559-1.24%
SIX
SIX$0.02144-1.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009049-3.13%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001643+0.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008--%
AaveToken
AAVE$298.63-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,278.43-0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01285-0.15%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9495-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst