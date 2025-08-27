Origin Summit Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled RWA Debuts in Seoul during KBW

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul during KBW as Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled Real-World Assets

Story, the world’s IP blockchain, in collaboration with Blockworks and Korea Economic Daily (Korea’s largest finance media group), has announced the debut of Origin Summit. This is the flagship institutional event at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and intellectual property.

Scheduled to be held in Seoul, South Korea, on September 23, 2025, during Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), the summit will bring together leading voices across AI, blockchain, and finance to explore IP as the linchpin to unlocking an $80 trillion, illiquid market at the heart of AI’s next evolution.

Intellectual property (IP) is one of the world’s largest and most valuable assets, encompassing a wide range of assets, from AI training data and music catalogs to biotech patents, entertainment franchises, and user-generated content.

Advertisement





It is currently valued at over $80 trillion, but remains fragmented, illiquid, and largely invisible to markets. However, as artificial intelligence becomes more popular, the need to access verified, rights-cleared IP is becoming critical.

Real-world assets have also become a major aspect of the blockchain space, harnessing tokenization to bring real assets online, while crypto is also evolving from being just speculative assets to programmable ownership.

IP serves as an intersection between these major sectors of the global economy, and this summit brings together builders, investors, and cultural leaders who are unlocking the programmable IP economy, where AI, crypto, and capital align around one of the most consequential frontiers of the next decade.

The summit is taking place in South Korea due to the country’s cultural, capital, and technological convergence. It’s home to one of the world’s most digitally fluent populations, a booming creative IP sector, widespread digital-asset adoption, and some of the strongest industrial players advancing embodied AI.

South Korea is home to gaming giants like Lineage, MapleStory, and PUBG, and is behind the global rise of K-pop and K-drama, making it a key player in the global IP powerhouse.

Leading tech companies such as Samsung, LG, Hyundai, and SK, which are based in the country, are pushing the boundaries of embodied and physical AI, which makes it a rapidly growing global hub for innovation with a burgeoning consumer market.

The event has a long list of curated speakers and participants. Participants range from the creators of BLACKPINK, BTS, Baby Shark, and Lineage to executives at Morgan Stanley, Grayscale, and the founder of Pudgy Penguins and Abstract.

Speakers include Kyoung In Jung, CEO, The Black Label; Ryan Seungkyu Lee, Co-founder & EVP, The Pinkfong Company – Co-creator of Baby Shark; Amy Oldenburg, Head of Emerging Markets Equity, Morgan Stanley Investment Management; Lee Sung-soo, CAO, SM Entertainment – Widely credited as the creator of K-pop as a genre, and many others.

For the full list of speakers and more details, intending participants can visit the website, where they can also request access. Registration is limited to a select number of participants.