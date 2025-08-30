Orochi Network Joins Helios Blockchain to Deliver Scalable Web3 Infrastructure

Orochi Network, a Verifiable Data Layer for real-world assets (RWAs), has announced its strategic partnership with Helios Blockchain, a cutting-edge L1 blockchain for AI-driven smart contracts. This partnership aims to provide verifiable computational data for Web3 applications and smart contracts for developers and users.

Orochi Network has earned a good reputation in providing verifiable data infrastructure, which is based on Web3 technology for users. In this scenario, its collaboration with Helio blockchain gives an extra edge to access multiple consumers and offering their services. Orochi Network has released this news through its official X account.

Offereing Scalable DeFi and RWA With zkDatabase

Moreover, Orochi Network has also another advantage of zkDatabase tools to ensure data protection and safety for users. In addition, Orochi Network ensures its user about the authenticity and the best performance along with Helios’ expertise in architecture, so, developers will be able to build next-gen applications by connecting cryptographic data verification.

Hence, this combination will open a new possibility for decentralized finance (DeFi), RWA tokenization, and much more beyond for users and developers. As per the details, Helios network aims to help the consumers in developing small contracts, and is verified from different blockchain ecosystems and assets without bridging traditionally to native.

Orochi and Helios to Unlock Next-Gen Blockchain Security

Both fintech platforms, Orochi and Helios are committed enough to facilitate users with scalable, secure, and Web3-based infrastructure for commendable performance in blockchains with verified data. Therefore, users’ worries about the security and privacy of blockchain assets will easily be sorted out with satisfactory services.

This collaboration will unfold a new and secure pathway for developers as well as for users, unlocking new opportunities toward DeFi and RWA tokenization with better performance than others in the crypto market. So, developers will enjoy new and interesting services with security authentication.