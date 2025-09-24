OSL Group Expands in Southeast Asia with Indonesian Exchange Acquisition

OSL Group acquires Indonesia’s Koinsayang exchange, gaining licenses to expand tokenization, PayFi, and crypto trading across Southeast Asia markets.

OSL Group has announced the completion of its acquisition of Koinsayang, a licensed digital asset exchange in Indonesia. The deal consisted of the issue of some 9.266 million consideration shares. With this move, OSL Group gets licenses for cryptocurrency and derivatives trading. The acquisition is a major move for the company’s growth strategy throughout Southeast Asia.

OSL Enters Indonesian Market to Launch Tokenization and PayFi Platform

Through this transaction, OSL Group receives complete regulatory approval to operate in Indonesia. The country is one of the most active markets for digital assets in the region. The new platform will be a foundation for developing real-world applications of asset tokenization and PayFi solutions. These kinds of innovations are currently attracting the attention of investors all over the world.

The Indonesian Blockchain Association recently released a report on the outlook of the sector. According to the study, 10.1 percent of interest in real-world asset tokenization is from Indonesia. This places the country in third position globally, highlighting its status as a leader in blockchain adoption. Such figures show how important it is to enter this market strategically.

Indonesia has also witnessed the increasing demand for payment innovations. PayFi, which combines payment systems and decentralized finance, is catching on. By combining its international knowledge and expertise with the local regulatory approval, OSL Group is in a position to capture this trend. The acquisition makes it better positioned to provide digital assets solutions for retail and institutional users.

Related Reading: OSL Group Reports 58% Revenue Growth Despite Doubling Losses Amid Expansion | Live Bitcoin News

This expansion follows previous expansion moves by OSL Group in Asia. In 2024, the company acquired an 81.38 percent stake in CoinBest K.K., a licensed exchange in Japan. That deal granted access to Japan’s fast-growing crypto sector, one of the most regulated markets in the world. The CoinBest acquisition is still one of the most critical pieces in the globalisation of OSL in the region.

OSL Expansion Reflects Growing Institutional Interest in Southeast Asian Crypto

The regulatory environment in Indonesia has been changing to facilitate the growth of blockchain. Authorities have attempted to strike a balance between innovation and consumer protection. Licensed exchanges like Koinsayang are at the core of setting standards in the industry. With the OSL Group now in charge, the exchange is expected to adopt the advanced frameworks and make more services available.

Market data indicates Southeast Asia is becoming a hub for blockchain activity. A report published by Chainalysis in 2024 ranked the region to be one of the fastest-growing for crypto adoption. With a population of more than 270 million people, Indonesia provides a large pool of potential users. This demographic advantage is added to the lure of securing operations in the country.

OSL Group’s presence in Hong Kong, Japan and now Indonesia indicates its long-term strategy. The company is all about digital assets, unlike diversified competitors. By focusing on resource concentration, it is OSL’s goal to seize the opportunities around tokenization, trading, and payments. Expansion into multiple regulated markets is important in building up the credibility with institutional clients.

The acquisition of Koinsayang could have an impact on future consolidation throughout Southeast Asia. As regulatory clarity improves, more global firms may look to partner with or acquire in the region. OSL Group’s success case will serve as a case study in navigating approvals and integrating operations. Its strategy could speed up growth in tokenization and PayFi in the region.

The post OSL Group Expands in Southeast Asia with Indonesian Exchange Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.