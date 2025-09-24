TLDR OSL Group acquires Koinsayang to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia and secure crypto trading licenses. The acquisition allows OSL to tap into Indonesia’s $500M RWA market, the third largest globally. OSL plans to launch innovative financial products using Koinsayang’s brand and local market knowledge. The move strengthens OSL’s position in Asia, focusing on [...] The post OSL Group Secures Crypto Trading License with Acquisition of Koinsayang appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR OSL Group acquires Koinsayang to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia and secure crypto trading licenses. The acquisition allows OSL to tap into Indonesia’s $500M RWA market, the third largest globally. OSL plans to launch innovative financial products using Koinsayang’s brand and local market knowledge. The move strengthens OSL’s position in Asia, focusing on [...] The post OSL Group Secures Crypto Trading License with Acquisition of Koinsayang appeared first on CoinCentral.

OSL Group Secures Crypto Trading License with Acquisition of Koinsayang

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/24 00:07
TLDR

  • OSL Group acquires Koinsayang to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia and secure crypto trading licenses.
  • The acquisition allows OSL to tap into Indonesia’s $500M RWA market, the third largest globally.
  • OSL plans to launch innovative financial products using Koinsayang’s brand and local market knowledge.
  • The move strengthens OSL’s position in Asia, focusing on regulatory compliance and blockchain adoption.

OSL Group has successfully completed the acquisition of Koinsayang, a licensed digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. This acquisition, which was finalized through the issuance of approximately 9.266 million consideration shares, grants OSL Group full regulatory approval to operate in Indonesia. The move is a key part of the company’s expansion strategy across Southeast Asia, positioning OSL to offer cryptocurrency and derivatives trading in a rapidly growing market.

The acquisition provides OSL Group with a platform to deliver regulated financial services, including the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) and PayFi services. These services will cater to the increasing demand for digital asset solutions in Indonesia, which is one of the fastest-growing markets in Southeast Asia. OSL’s entry into Indonesia comes at a time when the country ranks third globally in RWA interest, highlighting its significant potential as a regional hub for blockchain technology.

Strategic Expansion into Indonesia’s Growing Digital Asset Market

The acquisition of Koinsayang marks OSL Group’s first major step into Indonesia’s digital asset market. With a strong local brand and established user base, Koinsayang offers OSL the ideal entry point into the Indonesian market. Leveraging Koinsayang’s resources, OSL aims to broaden its client coverage and accelerate blockchain adoption in the region. The company plans to launch a range of innovative and regulated financial products that will expand the scope of services for retail and institutional clients alike.

Indonesia’s digital finance landscape presents a massive opportunity. The country’s large, tech-savvy population, combined with its relatively clear regulatory framework, makes it an attractive destination for digital asset services. With Indonesia’s significant interest in RWAs, OSL is well-positioned to drive forward innovation in tokenized financial products, contributing to the broader adoption of blockchain technology across Southeast Asia.

OSL Group Focuses on Compliance and Blockchain Innovation

According to Ivan Wong, OSL Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Indonesia offers a strong combination of scale and structure that is ideal for integrating traditional finance (TradFi) and Web3 solutions. He pointed out that the country’s robust internet penetration and growing digital finance user base make it an important market for regulated crypto services.

Wong further emphasized that Indonesia’s clear regulatory framework provides OSL with a solid foundation to expand its compliance-driven global strategy.

The acquisition also strengthens OSL Group’s leadership in the digital asset space by providing access to a larger market and enabling the company to deliver more compliant, innovative financial services. OSL Group’s focus on regulatory compliance and blockchain adoption will continue to drive its growth and enhance its position as a leading provider of digital asset trading services in Asia.

Leveraging Koinsayang’s Brand to Drive Market Penetration

OSL Group plans to utilize Koinsayang’s established brand recognition to increase its presence in the Southeast Asian market. By combining Koinsayang’s local market knowledge and customer base with OSL’s expertise in technology and regulatory compliance, the company intends to launch new, innovative financial products.

This approach is expected to help attract a broader customer base and build greater market influence in the digital asset sector.

The integration of Koinsayang into OSL Group also offers the potential to diversify revenue streams and enhance the company’s global competitiveness. As digital asset services continue to gain popularity, OSL’s expanded offerings will position the company as a key player in the evolving digital finance ecosystem.

