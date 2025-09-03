OSL HK launches BNB trading, becoming the first exchange in Hong Kong to support BNB

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to official news, OSL HK has now opened BNB trading services to professional investors, launching three trading pairs: BNB/USD, BNB/USDT, and BNB/USDC, becoming the first exchange in Hong Kong to support BNB trading.

The launch aims to meet the demand of institutional investors for high-quality digital assets, while reflecting OSL HK’s strategic planning in diversified asset layout.

“We are excited to introduce BNB to our platform, providing professional investors with access to one of the most dynamic assets in crypto,” said Zhang Yinghua, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL Group. “OSL HK will continue to provide the best institutional-grade solutions to meet the evolving market demands of the Asian digital asset market.”

It is reported that BNB is the native token of BNB Chain, and has attracted much attention due to its rich application ecology and low-cost, high-speed transaction functions.