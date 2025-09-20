The post OurCryptoMiner Introduces USDC Dual Mining Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, amidst heightened cryptocurrency market volatility, OurCryptoMiner pioneered the USDC dual mining model, deeply integrating the stability of stablecoins with BTC mining. Through hashrate contracts, users can simultaneously earn dual output of USDC (pegged 1:1 to the US dollar) and major cryptocurrencies. This model aims to reduce exposure to a single asset while using a dynamic allocation algorithm. This model is particularly suitable for investors seeking stable returns, providing an alternative to traditional single-asset mining. OurCryptoMiner’s Core Advantages: Triple Industry Breakthroughs 1. Green Dual Mining, – Mining BTC with USDC, Powering the Future with Clean Energy USDC guarantees stable base returns while unlocking asset appreciation potential, resulting in an overall return rate 100%+ higher than traditional single mining. 2. Zero-Entry, Smart Participation No need to purchase mining equipment or possess technical knowledge; users can enable the USDC AI algorithm to automatically optimize dual-mining strategies. 3. Compliance, Transparency, and Secure Operations All platform revenue is based on real on-chain activity, with clear and traceable sources. Users can view revenue details in real time, with fully transparent and public data, ensuring comprehensive fund security. OurCryptoMiner’s Four-Step Profit Path 1. Registration and Verification Newcomers can experience risk-free mining. Register now to receive $12 and start profiting. 2. Choose a Hashrate Plan Flexible contract hashrate based on funding needs, supporting payments in multiple currencies such as USDC, BTC, and ETH. 3. Enable Dual Mining The system automatically allocates hashrate to USDC and the target cryptocurrency, enabling dual mining. 4. Manage Settlements Profits are settled daily and can be withdrawn to USDC or crypto assets at any time, or reinvested with one click for continuous growth. OurCryptoMiner users can choose a contract based on their needs and quickly start dual-mining mode: Contract Example: Beginner Trial Plan Investment: $100 | Duration: 2 days | Daily… The post OurCryptoMiner Introduces USDC Dual Mining Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, amidst heightened cryptocurrency market volatility, OurCryptoMiner pioneered the USDC dual mining model, deeply integrating the stability of stablecoins with BTC mining. Through hashrate contracts, users can simultaneously earn dual output of USDC (pegged 1:1 to the US dollar) and major cryptocurrencies. This model aims to reduce exposure to a single asset while using a dynamic allocation algorithm. This model is particularly suitable for investors seeking stable returns, providing an alternative to traditional single-asset mining. OurCryptoMiner’s Core Advantages: Triple Industry Breakthroughs 1. Green Dual Mining, – Mining BTC with USDC, Powering the Future with Clean Energy USDC guarantees stable base returns while unlocking asset appreciation potential, resulting in an overall return rate 100%+ higher than traditional single mining. 2. Zero-Entry, Smart Participation No need to purchase mining equipment or possess technical knowledge; users can enable the USDC AI algorithm to automatically optimize dual-mining strategies. 3. Compliance, Transparency, and Secure Operations All platform revenue is based on real on-chain activity, with clear and traceable sources. Users can view revenue details in real time, with fully transparent and public data, ensuring comprehensive fund security. OurCryptoMiner’s Four-Step Profit Path 1. Registration and Verification Newcomers can experience risk-free mining. Register now to receive $12 and start profiting. 2. Choose a Hashrate Plan Flexible contract hashrate based on funding needs, supporting payments in multiple currencies such as USDC, BTC, and ETH. 3. Enable Dual Mining The system automatically allocates hashrate to USDC and the target cryptocurrency, enabling dual mining. 4. Manage Settlements Profits are settled daily and can be withdrawn to USDC or crypto assets at any time, or reinvested with one click for continuous growth. OurCryptoMiner users can choose a contract based on their needs and quickly start dual-mining mode: Contract Example: Beginner Trial Plan Investment: $100 | Duration: 2 days | Daily…

OurCryptoMiner Introduces USDC Dual Mining Model

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 01:45
1
1$0.008224-19.24%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001621-3.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.06305-2.97%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,324.5-1.60%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%

In 2025, amidst heightened cryptocurrency market volatility, OurCryptoMiner pioneered the USDC dual mining model, deeply integrating the stability of stablecoins with BTC mining. Through hashrate contracts, users can simultaneously earn dual output of USDC (pegged 1:1 to the US dollar) and major cryptocurrencies. This model aims to reduce exposure to a single asset while using a dynamic allocation algorithm.

This model is particularly suitable for investors seeking stable returns, providing an alternative to traditional single-asset mining.

OurCryptoMiner’s Core Advantages: Triple Industry Breakthroughs

1. Green Dual Mining, – Mining BTC with USDC, Powering the Future with Clean Energy

USDC guarantees stable base returns while unlocking asset appreciation potential, resulting in an overall return rate 100%+ higher than traditional single mining.

2. Zero-Entry, Smart Participation

No need to purchase mining equipment or possess technical knowledge; users can enable the USDC AI algorithm to automatically optimize dual-mining strategies.

3. Compliance, Transparency, and Secure Operations

All platform revenue is based on real on-chain activity, with clear and traceable sources. Users can view revenue details in real time, with fully transparent and public data, ensuring comprehensive fund security.

OurCryptoMiner’s Four-Step Profit Path

1. Registration and Verification

Newcomers can experience risk-free mining. Register now to receive $12 and start profiting.

2. Choose a Hashrate Plan

Flexible contract hashrate based on funding needs, supporting payments in multiple currencies such as USDC, BTC, and ETH.

3. Enable Dual Mining

The system automatically allocates hashrate to USDC and the target cryptocurrency, enabling dual mining.

4. Manage Settlements

Profits are settled daily and can be withdrawn to USDC or crypto assets at any time, or reinvested with one click for continuous growth.

OurCryptoMiner users can choose a contract based on their needs and quickly start dual-mining mode:

Contract Example:

Beginner Trial Plan

Investment: $100 | Duration: 2 days | Daily Revenue: $4 | Total Net Profit: $100 + $8

Bitmain Antminer KA3

Investment: $1200 | Duration: 12 days | Daily Revenue: $15.84 | Total Net Profit: $1200 + $190.08

Bitmain Antminer L9

Investment: $3500 | Duration: 25 days | Daily Revenue: $48.65 | Total Net Profit: $3500 + $1216.25

Bitcoin Miner S21+ Hyd

Investment: $7900 | Duration: 32 days | Daily Revenue: $114.55 | Total Net Profit: $7900 + $3665.60

Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd

Investment: $10,000 | Duration: 35 days Daily Income: $155 | Total Net Profit: $10,000 + $5,425

DCTANK AW1

Investment Amount: $55,000 | Period: 42 Days | Daily Income: $1,061.5 | Total Net Profit: $55,000 + $44,583

For more contracts, please visit: OurCryptoMiner Official Website

Security and Compliance: The Cornerstone of User Trust

OurCryptoMiner always prioritizes user asset security and compliant operations. The platform utilizes 100% reserve custody, with all USDC managed by a licensed institution and accessible on-chain in real time. The core smart contract has undergone a CertiK security audit, ensuring transparent operation and preventing tampering. We provide a legal and compliant mining platform for users worldwide. Individuals and institutions alike can participate with confidence in transparent and compliant operations.

OurCryptoMiner Intelligent AI

Amidst the wave of intelligent upgrades, OurCryptoMiner is building a value network that provides services from single mining to the entire digital asset chain. This technology-driven model transforms the passive nature of traditional cloud mining into active value creation. The optimized mobile app supports real-time profit viewing, allowing users to stay informed of mining activity and easily manage their earnings. This provides users with a more efficient and user-friendly platform management

For more information about OurCryptoMiner, please visit the official website: https://ourcryptominer.com.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/ourcryptominer-usdc-dual-mining-model/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Highlights: A massive golden statue of Trump holding Bitcoin drew attention near the U.S. Capitol. Organisers said the sculpture reflects Trump’s influence on the growing cryptocurrency market. The installation appeared the same day the Federal Reserve cut interest rates slightly. A giant golden statue of former President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin was revealed outside the US Capitol on Wednesday. The statue was streamed live on Pump.fun, a well-known site for launching meme tokens. The statue, towering at 12 feet, was positioned opposite Union Square on the National Mall in Washington, DC, within walking distance of Capitol Hill and about a mile from the White House. Its central location ensured visibility to visitors and media alike. Tribute to our savior. pic.twitter.com/I03fRJnmDq — Donald J. Trump Golden Statue (@djtgst) September 17, 2025 Golden Trump Statue Honors Crypto Support According to a website tied to the stunt, the display honours Trump’s “unwavering commitment to advancing the future of finance through Bitcoin and decentralized technologies.” Organisers organized the display, which serves as both a political tribute and a nod to the growing influence of cryptocurrencies.  Hichem Zaghdoudi, one of the organisers, told local media, “This is a statement, this is to show everybody that without the president, we could never have had this mass adoption of Bitcoin, of cryptocurrencies, of all these big institutions buying Bitcoin. It shows that’s the future and this is our thank you, our statement, to the president.” Zaghdoudi added that the statue symbolises the view that Trump’s encouragement helped institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market. A livestream showed that artists crafted the sculpture from high-density foam. The lightweight material allowed multiple people to carry it into position. Social media clips showed machines carving Trump’s head and workers lifting the figure into place. The organiser mentioned that the statue stands 12 feet (3.6 meters) tall. He expressed hope that Trump would “walk out there and see it,” not realizing the president was visiting the United Kingdom at the time. Bringing the heat irl #DJTGST pic.twitter.com/KQ0Cwe1kdp — Donald J. Trump Golden Statue (@djtgst) September 15, 2025 Trump’s UK visit included high-profile meetings on tariffs, trade, and AI. Crypto leaders are urging him to support clearer digital asset rules, warning the UK could fall behind the EU, Singapore, and Dubai. Trump-Linked Crypto Moves Gain Attention The timing of the statue coincided with a Federal Reserve decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. Lower borrowing costs are often favourable for riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies. Trump has repeatedly pushed Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, often using harsh words toward the Fed Chair.  BREAKING: Federal Reserve officially cuts interest rates by 25bps. pic.twitter.com/mDsK4XaPiB — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 17, 2025 Trump supported cryptocurrencies during his presidential campaign last year. His campaign got strong support from the crypto industry. His family also increased their involvement through World Liberty Financial Inc. World Liberty Financial joined the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, led by the Winklevoss twins. Their goal is to make the US a top cryptocurrency hub. Some critics worry about conflicts of interest with Trump cutting regulations. Crypto fans are excited, hoping for the next big crypto boom. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
NEAR
NEAR$3.128-0.57%
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.41%
Union
U$0.013936+0.23%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:42
Partager
Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers

Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers

TLDR Coinbase launches USDC onchain lending with yields of up to 10.8% through Morpho and Steakhouse Financial. USDC lending feature is available in select markets with a wider rollout planned soon. The feature offers higher yields than Coinbase’s existing “USDC Rewards” program. Coinbase integrates DeFi with a user-friendly interface to simplify lending for mainstream users. [...] The post Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers appeared first on CoinCentral.
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.1014-12.18%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001905-6.48%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/19 11:25
Partager
How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development

Coral Protocol launches Remote Agents v1, enabling developers to deploy multi-agent software in minutes with blockchain payments and collaboration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1401-4.43%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03928-13.80%
Coral Protocol
CORAL$0.002047-2.57%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/19 22:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development

Why Gradient Descent Converges (and Sometimes Doesn’t) in Neural Networks

VFX Token Hits $1M Faster Than Snorter, Etherchain, Remittix – Here’s What Happens Next