Outset PR Reports Brazil Now Drives 62% of LATAM’s Crypto-Native Media Traffic in Q2

As the cryptocurrency ecosystem rapidly grows across Latin America (LATAM), data reveals a sharp geographic divide in how audiences consume crypto-related news.

Latest industry reports show rapid growth of crypto adoption across LATAM. Argentina leads with 19.8% of its population owning crypto, followed closely by Brazil at 18.6%. Smaller countries, such as Bolivia (+355%), Guatemala (+87.8%), and Paraguay (+51.6%), have also seen significant increases in crypto ownership.

However, even as crypto adoption rises, media visibility remains heavily concentrated in just a few countries, where established outlets dominate. According to Outset PR’s new Q2 2025 report, Brazil drives 62% of crypto-native media traffic, while Argentina leads with 56% of mainstream media traffic.

The disparity between adoption growth and media coverage in smaller markets like Bolivia and Guatemala suggests that the LATAM’s broader crypto media ecosystem is struggling to keep pace with rising adoption rates.

Brazil’s Dominance in Crypto-Native Media

Brazil continues to dominate crypto-native media across LATAM, driving 61.78% of all traffic in Q2 2025. This equates to 4.18 million visits, far outpacing the next largest contributor, Mexico, which accounted for just 18.34% (1.24 million visits). Colombia and Argentina follow with much smaller shares of crypto-native traffic.

Outset PR mapped crypto-native media traffic share by country, based on Similarweb data

Brazil's supremacy in this space is reflected in the high traffic to prominent Brazilian outlets like Cointelegraph Brasil and Livecoins, which lead the charge in covering crypto developments in the country.

However, despite Brazil's strong presence, crypto-native outlets across LATAM have faced significant declines in audience engagement. They saw a 54.12% decrease in traffic from Q1 to Q2, with total visits dropping from 17.85 million to 8.19 million. This represents the largest drop since Outset PR began monitoring LATAM crypto media, signaling a worrying trend for the sector.

Even Cointelegraph Brasil experienced a decline in traffic, from 497K visits in Q1 to 397K visits in Q2. While Brazil continues to capture the lion’s share of crypto-native traffic, this decline signals that the broader crypto-native media landscape is under increasing pressure, despite the country's dominance in crypto adoption and media consumption.

Argentina’s Control of Mainstream Media with Crypto Coverage

While Brazil leads in crypto-native media, Argentina is far and away the leader in broader news sites, commanding 56% of all mainstream media traffic in LATAM. Argentina's total visits reached 143.89 million in Q2 2025, representing the largest share in the region, well ahead of Brazil (with 76.39 million visits, or 29.78%) and Mexico (with 30.84 million visits, or 12.03%).

Outset PR visualized the share of mainstream media traffic by country using Similarweb data

Generalist outlets like Infobae, Clarin, and La Nacion in Argentina continue to play a critical role in the dissemination of crypto-related news. Unlike their specialist counterparts, mainstream publications have experienced a 7.98% QoQ increase in traffic, adding nearly 20 million visits.

This growth is indicative of a broader trend where crypto-related news is being increasingly consumed through general news portals rather than dedicated crypto platforms.

In fact, Outset PR highlights that mainstream media across the region have continued to grow in both audience size and influence. While crypto-native sites have seen substantial traffic declines, generalist outlets have managed to expand their reach, making Argentina a central hub for crypto content within Latin America's broader mediascape.

The Case of Inflated Traffic from the Dominican Republic

One notable anomaly in the Q2 data is the traffic spike from the Dominican Republic, where certain crypto-native outlets experienced a sharp increase in visibility.

In April 2025, the Dominican Republic accounted for an unusually high 83.37% of visits to some outlets. However, by June, this traffic quickly declined, suggesting the figures were artificially inflated.

This anomaly complicates the regional understanding of crypto media dynamics, highlighting potential issues in accurately tracking audience behavior across diverse LATAM markets.

What’s Next for LATAM’s Crypto Media Market?

Outset PR’s Q2 2025 report highlights the growing divide between Brazil and Argentina in terms of crypto media consumption. Brazil dominates the crypto-native media sector, while Argentina continues to drive the bulk of mainstream media traffic.

Despite rapid growth in crypto adoption, the mediascape in LATAM remains heavily concentrated in a few countries.

For crypto businesses and media strategists, the future of LATAM’s crypto ecosystem will be shaped by the continued dominance of mainstream media and the evolving role of crypto-native outlets. To stay relevant, crypto-native outlets must adapt to shifting media trends or risk losing visibility in a rapidly changing environment.

As LATAM’s crypto adoption grows, so too will the need for diversified, inclusive media coverage that reflects the entire region's growing interest in digital assets.

