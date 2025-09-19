Over 1.1 Million XRPL Wallets Hold $51.7 Million in Dormant XRP Token

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 08:54
NEAR
NEAR$3.225+11.70%
1
1$0.01322+319.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08824+1.39%
XRP
XRP$3.0508-1.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01417-2.34%
  • XPMarket CEO identifies 538,586 wallets holding 20 XRP token minimum reserve balances
  • Combined dormant accounts total 1.13 million wallets with 16.7 million XRP tokens
  • Historical reserve reductions from 20 to 1 XRP leave legacy balances untouched

On-chain analysis reveals that more than 1.1 million XRP Ledger wallets contain dormant balances totaling $51.7 million in idle XRP tokens. Dr. Artur Kirjakulov, co-founder and CEO of analytical platform XPMarket, identified this pattern while examining wallet distribution across the XRPL network.

Data shows 538,586 wallets currently hold exactly 20 XRP tokens, valued at approximately $62 each at current prices near $3.10. These accounts comprise 7.64% of the total 7,048,872 wallets active on the XRP Ledger, making 20 XRP the second most common wallet balance across the network.

XRP Reserve Requirement Changes Leave Legacy Balances

The prevalence of 20 XRP balances traces back to historical reserve requirements that have been reduced multiple times as XRP’s price increased. Originally, XRPL required 20 XRP as the minimum reserve for wallet activation, but community votes have progressively lowered this threshold.

In September 2021, XRPL validators reduced the base reserve requirement from 20 XRP to 10 XRP when the token traded around $1.20, making the requirement worth approximately $12 at that time. The network implemented another reduction in December 2024, cutting the reserve from 10 XRP to 1 XRP following XRP’s price surge above $2.

XRPL Stats data indicates that 10 XRP represents the most common wallet balance, held by 592,818 accounts representing 8.4% of total wallets. This pattern reflects the minimum reserve period from September 2021 through December 2024.

Combined, wallets holding either 10 or 20 XRP total 1.13 million accounts containing 16.7 million tokens worth over $51.7 million. These balances appear to remain untouched despite reserve requirement reductions that would allow partial withdrawals.

The dormant wallet analysis has sparked discussion about XRP’s effective circulating supply, with some market participants suggesting these idle balances reduce available trading inventory. However, wallet owners retain full control over these funds and could activate them at any time.

Recent attention to dormant cryptocurrency assets stems partly from California’s AB 1052 legislation, which allows the state to claim idle exchange-held assets after three years. However, this regulation applies only to centralized exchange accounts, not self-custody XRPL wallets, and owners can reclaim confiscated assets through identity verification.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/over-1-1-million-xrpl-wallets-hold-51-7-million-in-dormant-xrp-token/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

Phoenix Group published a report on the highest ranking RWA crypto projects on social activity, based on LunarCrush insights. Chainlink leads the rankings.
Allo
RWA$0.005806-6.06%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 09:00
Partager
What Pacers Must Consider In Extensions For Bennedict Mathurin Or Aaron Nesmith

What Pacers Must Consider In Extensions For Bennedict Mathurin Or Aaron Nesmith

The post What Pacers Must Consider In Extensions For Bennedict Mathurin Or Aaron Nesmith appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PORTLAND, OREGON – JANUARY 19: Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers and Aaron Nesmith #23 box out Duop Reath #26 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter of the game at the Moda Center on January 19, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers won 118-115. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Getty Images INDIANAPOLIS – While the Indiana Pacers free agency period has slowed significantly – all they have done since their July 24 two-way agreement with Taelon Peter is sign Jalen Slawson to an Exhibit 10 deal – they still have two contract negotiations to consider before the season starts. Guard Bennedict Mathurin as well as wing Aaron Nesmith are both eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and they both have drastically different considerations guiding financial dialogue with the team. Mathurin is eligible for a rookie-scale extension until October 20. Nesmith, meanwhile, could sign a veteran extension this offseason, and his agreement has the same deadline. Once the regular season arrives, both players won’t be able to sign any new deals until next summer. There is a time restriction. Both Nesmith and Mathurin are talented and relatively young. In theory, that’s the type of player a team would want to keep – but things are never that simple. The Pacers are currently under the luxury tax and project to be about $20-26 shy of that threshold next season, then $70-79 below it in 2027-28 – the year Nesmith’s extension would kick in. A lot can change for a team’s roster and salary outlook, so those numbers may not end up being relevant. But that flexibility is a part of the story when it comes to the Pacers extension negotiations with both players – and the salary chatter for both projects to be different. “Yeah,…
Threshold
T$0.01694-2.02%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196753-1.39%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1312+4.41%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:56
Partager
Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

The post Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto industry is facing criticism for insufficient support of free speech. After Charlie Kirk’s murder last week, the community has been silent on Trump’s new wave of McCarthyist mass firings. Many of the same personalities who spent President Biden’s term defending free speech are either silent or actively gloating about this situation. One thing is certain: crypto has changed in the last few years. Sponsored Sponsored Crypto, Free Speech, and Charlie Kirk Bitcoin was invented with libertarian principles to be trustless and borderless, and free speech has long been a crucial issue for the crypto community. Many prominent community figures strenuously pushed back against deplatforming under Biden’s Presidency, calling it a free speech violation. Now, however, a new crisis clearly shows how far the space has transformed. Since the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk last week, President Trump has stirred up a mass firing campaign, targeting teachers, government workers, and ordinary citizens for alleged social media comments. Last night, the FCC threatened ABC with the removal of its license, compelling the channel to cancel a popular talk show. This seems like a pretty open-and-shut free speech issue, but many crypto leaders apparently don’t see it that way. The main reaction has been silence, causing some industry veterans to criticize this apparent hypocrisy. It’s very telling that all of the advocacy groups in crypto who claimed “money is speech” when Roman Storm was tried in the Tornado Cash trial are silent now Crypto is about protecting freedoms in government overreach. Free speech is under attack and you’re afraid to stand up? — Zack Guzmán (@zGuz) September 18, 2025 Since the crypto community rallied in support of free speech earlier this year, even winning significant support, this silence is particularly noteworthy. Sponsored Sponsored These same leaders are often very close to…
Threshold
T$0.01694-2.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.57-1.83%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01455+0.41%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 09:18
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

What Pacers Must Consider In Extensions For Bennedict Mathurin Or Aaron Nesmith

Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

332M accounts and $28B TVL,

PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains