Over 100 crypto entities jointly call on US lawmakers to protect software developers when regulating the crypto industry

Par : PANews
2025/08/27 17:14
PANews reported on August 27th that, according to The Block, over 100 cryptocurrency entities are calling on lawmakers to protect software developers as they consider how to regulate the digital asset industry. The DeFi Education Fund (DEF), along with the Blockchain Association, the Chamber of Digital Commerce, Stand with Crypto, and several crypto companies, including Coinbase, Paxos, and Uniswap Labs, urged Senate committee leadership to include relevant requirements in market structure legislation, stating that they could not support a market structure bill without the requested protections. The letter was sent to the leadership of the Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees, two committees that play a key role in the development of cryptocurrency legislation.

Cryptocurrency stakeholders said Wednesday that both the House and Senate versions of market structure legislation need language to protect self-custody and the ability to engage in peer-to-peer transactions, and urged the inclusion of such changes. They said: "These protections must clearly state that no person or entity should be regulated solely for participating in the core activities of creating, developing, launching, and maintaining a blockchain network, or for allowing users to access such a network through a software interface while maintaining custody of their own funds."

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
PANews2025/06/19 17:19
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

PANews reported on June 21 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that the market value of the top six Meme coin projects in the Ethereum
PANews2025/06/21 21:18
A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

Author: Octoshi.eth Compiled by Tim, PANews By participating in points events and investing in real income agreements, I was making about $500,000 a month, which sounds crazy. The following article will explain the sources of income. This is my current allocation, and my average annualized rate of return is 78%. While my estimate is conservative, a large portion of it is based on activity points, which makes it highly predictive. The first source of income was participating in Plasma. I deposited $2.3 million and bought $125,000 worth of XPL tokens at $500 million FDV. Taking into account a 90-day investment cycle and the current $5.7 billion valuation on Hyperliquid, my annualized return is 217%. XLP is aiming for $10 billion! The second source of income is a passive position that provides immediate liquidity so that I can jump in at any time when I find new income opportunities or interesting trades. The operation is simple: I just need to deposit money into the Morpho fund, which currently earns an annualized rate of return of 10%. The next source of revenue is Euler Finance's Spark mining activity on Unichain, from which OP token incentives can be obtained. Under the current circumstances, the annualized rate of return is 27% (Euler does not display OP rewards), which is actually quite high considering the relatively low risk. The next one is Theo Network, a new player that just went online not long ago. They've introduced a points system, which I'm very optimistic about. There are no private PY transactions, so everyone can participate with peace of mind and will not feel cheated. Pray that the annualized rate of return can reach 30% Next up is Neutrl. This project hasn't officially launched yet, but it offers a private transaction with different options. I chose to lock my funds for 12 months to get a fixed annualized rate of return of 30%. Maybe it will be online soon? The next source of income is MorphoLabs' RLP arbitrage, which currently has an actual annualized yield of 33% (with high volatility), and has not yet included Resolv point rewards, which are expected to add an additional 10% annualized yield. The last one is Open Eden. Although I am optimistic about this project, I have to reduce my holdings due to the decline in profitability of the revolving lending strategy due to rising interest rates (but I will increase my holdings again soon). With an FDV of $300 million, I estimate an annualized return of approximately 50%. $500,000 per month and an average annualized return of 78%—both of which are speculative and heavily influenced by Plasma—proved to be a very wise investment.
PANews2025/08/27 17:23
