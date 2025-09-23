Over 180 Public Firms Hold Bitcoin, and the Number Is Set to Rise

Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management, believes the next year will see a surge in corporate adoption, with total holdings likely to double.

According to Hougan, firms are increasingly comfortable with dedicating a slice of their reserves—often between 5% and 10%—to digital assets.

That approach, sometimes called the “digital asset treasury” model, was first popularized by MicroStrategy and has since spread across industries. Data shows that more than 180 publicly traded firms have already made Bitcoin part of their financial strategy.

What has shifted, Hougan explained, is the way companies are gaining exposure. Rather than aggressively buying coins outright, many are slowing direct purchases and leaning on ETFs as a cleaner way to build positions. He views this as a sign of consolidation, not retreat.

Short-term market volatility hasn’t shaken this trend. Hougan argued that dips in Bitcoin’s price are seen by institutions as buying opportunities, and he expects ETF inflows to pick up sharply before the year ends. Beyond Bitcoin, he noted that large investors are also allocating to Ethereum and Solana, reinforcing the view that digital assets are becoming a mainstream component of corporate finance.

“Institutional adoption is the real story here,” Hougan said, underscoring that companies are still accumulating, not divesting. For him, that steady commitment signals confidence in the long-term role of crypto within modern balance sheets.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

