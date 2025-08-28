Over 355,000 Ford F-Series Trucks Recalled Over Panel Display Problem

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 07:28
SynFutures
F$0.007092-2.67%
MemeCore
M$0.42807-3.02%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4353-3.74%
GET
GET$0.009771-1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10049-1.26%

Topline

Ford is recalling some 355,000 F-Series trucks over an instrument panel issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, further cementing the automaker’s position as having the highest number of recalls this year out of any manufacturer.

The recall was issued Aug. 22. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Facts

The recall is being made over instrument panel display failures at startup, according to the NHTSA, stopping drivers from seeing critical information like speed and fuel level.

A total of 355,656 Ford trucks are potentially impacted by the issue, the NHTSA reported.

The recall applies to 2025 F-150 vehicles and these 2025 and 2026 models: F-550 Super Duty, F-450 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty and the F-250 Super Duty.

The instrument panel cluster can be fixed by dealers or through over-the-air updates, free of charge, according to the NHTSA.

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Surprising Fact

Ford issued more recalls than any other manufacturer this year, accounting for 39% of 2025’s recalls so far, according to the NHTSA. Forest River has the second-most recalls but the RV manufacturer only accounts for 9% of recalls this year.

Big Number

105. That is how many recalls Ford has issued this year, according to NHTSA data. Electrical system problems account for the highest number of Ford’s recalls (23) and are followed by backover prevention recalls (14) and power train recalls (11).

Tangent

Ford shares nonetheless are up nearly 1% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT and could reach their highest point of the year if they stay above $11.91 by market close.

Key Background

Ford’s stock performance has largely powered through the manufacturer’s numerous recalls, with shares up over 20% since the start of 2025. Ford’s second quarter revenue ($50.2 billion) bested Wall Street expectations as the automaker reinstated its full-year guidance, anticipating it could offset $1 billion of the $3 billion hit it is expecting to take from President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which include a 25% baseline rate on imported automobiles and parts. Ford CEO Jim Farley told CNBC his company makes about 80% of its vehicles in the U.S. but still imports parts from “all over the world,” noting the Trump administration is “very committed to supporting companies like Ford that have committed to the U.S. manufacturing base.”

Further Reading

Ford Recalls Over 850,000 Vehicles—Including F-150s, Expeditions And Mustangs—Over Possible Fuel Pump Failure (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/27/ford-recalls-over-355000-trucks-heres-what-models-are-included/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC (approximately US$59,988,000).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0663+9.40%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:46
Partager
YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

The post YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kanye West’s YZY token launch has left 105 traders with significant losses between $100,000 and $1 million each, totaling $26 million in combined losses at an average of $250,000 per wallet. According to data shared by Bubblemaps analysis published on Aug. 27, 70,201 traders interacted with the token, resulting in 51,862 tanking losses. West’s controversial token launch on Solana reached a market capitalization over $3 billion before collapsing by over 90% within hours. Data reveals stark inequality in outcomes, with only 11 wallets (0.015%) generating profits exceeding $1 million each. These successful traders captured $18.9 million in combined gains. The loss distribution shows that traders with larger positions bore the heaviest burden. Wallets losing between $10,000 and $100,000 totaled roughly $25.4 million, with 917 addresses sharing an average loss of $27,700. An additional 4,244 traders lost between $1,000 and $10,000, with an average loss of $3,000, resulting in over $13 million. At the extreme end, three traders each lost more than $1 million, resulting in a combined loss of $5.07 million. Only 1% of wallets earned substantial profits Of the 70,201 traders, only 18,333 achieved profitability, representing 26% of total participants. Yet, nearly 86% of them generated profits of up to $1,000, totaling around $1.65 million, with an average profit of $105 for each trader in this cohort. Less than 1% (642 wallets) of the traders generated profits exceeding $10,000 each, capturing a combined gain of $58.8 million, which represents nearly 88% of the total profits. Additionally, 88 traders earned between $100,000 and $1 million each, totaling $24.9 million. Contributing to traders’ losses were structural disadvantages, including 94% insider-controlled initial supply and prohibitive fee structures. The YZY pool operated with a 1% base fee that quickly adjusted to 2.68%; combined with slippage costs, this resulted in an estimated 10% round-trip…
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006-0.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324+0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018257-2.79%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:08
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4)

Pump.fun or TGE in two weeks
FUNToken
FUN$0.009478+0.16%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002983+4.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.127-0.31%
Partager
PANews2025/06/04 09:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4)

How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months?

Telegram founder's will: $17.1 billion in assets will be divided among 6 children and 100 children born from sperm donation