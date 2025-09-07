Over $45M in Insider Token Unlocks Set to Hit Market Sept. 8–14

2025/09/07 00:06
  • Over $45 million in insider token unlocks set for Sep. 8-14 across multiple projects.
  • Aptos leads with a $28.96M release, equal to 0.98% of its circulating supply.
  • IO, PEAQ, BB, and AGI follow with unlocks valued between $1.4M and $5.2M.

More than $45.2 million worth of insider token unlocks are scheduled between September 8 and 14, according to data from Tokenomist. These unlocks involve allocations to teams, founders, and private investors. This new supply could influence the short-term market activity of the tokens.

Aptos Leads With $29M Unlock

Aptos will see the largest release of the week on September 11. Roughly $28.96 million in tokens will be unlocked, representing 0.98% of its circulating supply. While the percentage is under 1%, the value of the release makes Aptos the dominant figure in this week’s unlock calendar.

Notably, Aptos unlocked 11.31 million tokens ($45.24 million) on July 12, 1.76% of its circulating supply, to the market. The release followed May and June unlocks valued at $65 million and $53–$59 million, respectively. 

Interestingly, Aptos’ price reactions to past unlocks have been mixed, ranging from a 3.6% increase in April to a 7.8% drop in May. The July tokens were distributed to the community, core contributors, the foundation, and investors.

As of this press time, APT is trading at $4.22, a 1.7% decline in the past day. The token has been on a downward trend for the past year, experiencing a 27% loss during that period.

IO and PEAQ Face Higher Percentage Unlocks

IO and PEAQ will also experience significant token releases. IO’s unlock, scheduled for September 11, amounts to $5.17 million, equal to 5% of its circulating supply. PEAQ will follow on September 12 with a $4.94 million unlock, representing 7.28% of its supply. Both stand out for their higher percentage impact compared to Aptos.

Additional Unlocks Across Smaller Projects

Two other projects, BB and AGI, will see smaller but still notable unlocks. BB will release $3.57 million worth of tokens on September 10, accounting for 6.67% of circulation. AGI is set for a $1.46 million unlock on September 11, representing 1.78% of supply.

Other projects, including COPI, GLMR, and ACE, will contribute less than $1.2 million combined to this week’s releases. While smaller in dollar value, these unlocks continue to add incremental supply to the broader market.

Token unlocks are closely tracked because they can influence liquidity and price. When insider allocations enter circulation, markets often anticipate increased selling pressure.

Related: Aptos Helps Franklin Templeton Advance TradFi On-Chain With $400M Fund

