This article addresses the challenge of creating sufficiently complex test sets for inverse graphics by using complexity filtering.This article addresses the challenge of creating sufficiently complex test sets for inverse graphics by using complexity filtering.

Overcoming Ceiling Performance: Using Complexity Filtering for Harder Inverse Graphics Benchmarks

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/27 02:15

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Background & Related Work

  2. Method

    3.1 Sampling Small Mutations

    3.2 Policy

    3.3 Value Network & Search

    3.4 Architecture

  3. Experiments

    4.1 Environments

    4.2 Baselines

    4.3 Ablations

  4. Conclusion, Acknowledgments and Disclosure of Funding, and References

    \

Appendix

A. Mutation Algorithm

B. Context-Free Grammars

C. Sketch Simulation

D. Complexity Filtering

E. Tree Path Algorithm

F. Implementation Details

D Complexity Filtering

As mentioned in Section 4, while testing our method alongside baseline methods, we reached ceiling performance for all our methods. Ellis et al. [11] got around this by creating a “hard” test case by sampling more objects. For us, when we increased the number of objects to increase complexity, we saw that it increased the probability that a large object would be sampled and subtract from the whole scene, resulting in simpler scenes. This is shown by Figure 11(b), which is our training distribution. Even though we sample a large number of objects, the scenes don’t look visually interesting. When we studied the implementation details of Ellis et al. [11], we noticed that during random generation of expressions, they ensured that each shape did not change more that 60% or less than 10% of the pixels in the scene. Instead of modifying our tree sampling method, we instead chose to rejection sample based on the compressibility of the final rendered image.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Shreyas Kapur, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]);

(2) Erik Jenner, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]);

(3) Stuart Russell, University of California, Berkeley ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

TLDR Nvidia announced a $683 million investment in Nscale, a UK AI infrastructure company that spun off from crypto miner Arkon Energy in May 2024 The partnership aims to scale the UK’s AI capacity to 60,000 GPUs by 2026 as part of the government’s national AI infrastructure push Nscale is part of the “neocloud” industry [...] The post Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0,02822+%0,60
Sleepless AI
AI$0,121+%6,98
MAY
MAY$0,03896+%2,87
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 16:24
Partager
Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Hashdex’s multi-asset crypto ETF on Sept.25, expanding investor access to Stellar (XLM). Yet the token is down more than 6% from a week ago and now trades near $0.36. Can Hashdex ETF lift the XLM price? Lets analyse. ETF Approval Expands Market Access Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index […] The post Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Stellar
XLM$0,3618+%3,34
Union
U$0,010554+%7,37
Multichain
MULTI$0,03605+%0,75
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 05:07
Partager
SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

TLDR SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea. The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. The pilot could challenge Ripple’s cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution for [...] The post SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solayer
LAYER$0,4241+%3,41
LINEA
LINEA$0,02805+%12,24
Major
MAJOR$0,1229+%1,69
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime