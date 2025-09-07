Ozak AI Could Yield 10X Returns While XRP Consolidates Below $3

Cryptocurrency markets demonstrated both positive and negative results since OZAK AI grew in presale, and XRP occupied a narrow band. The focus was on momentum around the increasing Phase 5 activity and open fundraising by OZAK AI. In the meantime, XRP managed to hold down to less than 3 and stable liquidity ratios.

OZAK AI ($OZ) was an AI and DePIN crypto project that has an ongoing presale. Phase 5 lists the token at $0.01, advancing toward a $0.012 next step. More than 847 million tokens have been sold, raising over $2.6 million so far.

The total supply is 10 billion $OZ, with 30% allocated to the presale. That progress equals roughly 28% of the presale allocation distributed. Vesting releases 10% at listing, a one-month cliff, and then six months of linear unlocks.

Utility spans AI automation, a DePIN layer for compute and data, cross-chain use across EVM networks, and staking governance. The dashboard shows live wallet activity, real-time sales, and a 10% referral bonus. It is transparency that facilitates involvement and provides growth in tandem with quantifiable adoption.

XRP Range with Liquidity Adequate.

XRP is trading at 2.84 at a 0.34% day gain. It went down to less than 2.83 and came back up to almost 2.88 before it stabilized around 2.85. The move is an indication of low-lying intraday strength despite weaker intraday activity.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The market capitalization is 169.05 billion, and the number of tokens is 59.48 billion. Maximum supply is pegged at 100 billion, and FDV is pegged at 285.65 billion. Liquidity is orderly because the market follows the wider conditions.

Daily volume fell 39.76% to $4.64 billion, setting a volume-to-market cap ratio near 2.73%. Support sits around $2.82 to $2.80, while near-term resistance appears near $2.90. A stronger volume rebound could open attempts toward the $3 threshold.

Participation, Security, and Partnerships Support OZAK AI

The presale connects wallets through MetaMask, WalletConnect, or Coinbase Wallet for swift access. Users can also make payments with ETH, USDT, or USDC and use ETH to meet the cost of gas. The interface is used to compute the amount of tokens and balance before purchase, and to verify.

One of the steps asks the user to verify amounts, fees, and totals and approve them in the wallet. The site streams real-time transaction feeds that display active purchases. This process reduces errors and strengthens confidence during high-traffic periods.

The security measures are completed by the CertiK audit and a parallel internal audit related to contract integrity. Partners are SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume, and events are Coinfest Asia 2025 Bali and a global roadshow with GM Vietnam. On these underpinnings, OZAK AIis aiming at aggressive growth opportunities; meanwhile, XRP consolidates under $3, awaiting new volume.

Source: https://finbold.com/ozak-ai-could-yield-10x-returns-while-xrp-consolidates-below-3/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
