Ozak AI Crosses $3.2 Million Raised—How Early Investors Are Now Sitting On 100x Returns And Triple-Digit Profit Percentages

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:42
1
1$0.004447+344.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.06534+2.33%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939-3.14%
GET
GET$0.007847-3.24%
Triathon
GROW$0.0612+42.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1497+9.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591+1.37%

Ozak AI’s presale has reached an impressive milestone, raising over $3.2 million and selling over 905 million $OZ tokens. With the presale now in Phase 6, the price of $OZ stands at $0.012, offering a unique opportunity for investors. As the presale continues, the price will grow to $0.014 at the next stage, as the presale proceeds, which will indicate the presence of a great growth prospect. This has already seen first movers make gains of up to 100 times their original investment, and it is currently one of the most anticipated crypto events in recent months. It will continue to increase in price, and the final goal will be one dollar per token, with early investors having the ability to get high percentages of profits.

Presale Details and Upcoming Milestones

The presale has been an interesting event, with a total of 905 million tokens being sold and raising a total of $3,270,894.70. There has been a rush by investors to purchase their tokens at the prevailing price of $0.012. The price will rise to $0.014 during the next stage of the presale, which will also boost the returns of the early adopters. The presale gives a target price in the future of $1.00 per token, giving the investors an opportunity to enjoy the returns of up to 100x, in addition to the triple-digit percentage profits.

The presale is getting attention not only because of its price trend but also due to the high-tech underpinning behind Ozak AI, which is a combination of machine learning frameworks and blockchain technology. The combination has created a buzz on the possibility of real-time market forecasting and risk assessment. The increasing number of partnerships with the Pyth Network and Dex3, among others, is also enticing investors, as it will improve the data feeds and trading of the platform.

Developing Technological Qualifications and Alliances

Ozak AI presale is supported by strategic connections, which will make the platform more functional and reliable. The partnership with Pyth Network makes it possible to have real-time financial data streams over blockchains, which reinforces the predictive power of the market forecasting models of Ozak AI. Further, Dex3 is also making contributions to the project by providing better trading experiences and liquidity solutions, and this will enable users to maximize their trading plans.

The Ozak AI Rewards Hub is already live with staking and reward processes that can continue to motivate the community. Using this feature, users can stake their tokens and receive rewards, take part in the governance, and involve themselves in the development of this platform. The fact that SINT can be added to one-click AI upgrades and no-code integration tools offered by Weblume, and the platform uses cross-chain bridges and voice interfaces, are just additional advantages that make it accessible to a large variety of investors and users, and customizable.

Ozak AI is also unique in its approach to integrating blockchain and advanced AI-based financial forecasting, which is why the company can be ranked higher than other projects in the market, as far as investors have high security and high scalability in a single platform. With the technologies still under development, the success of the Ozak AI presale fundraising and the achievements of the strategic associations are promising good returns to the early actors as the success of the presale prosperity approaches its zenith.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Dan is a seasoned wordsmith known for his sharp editorial insight, meticulous attention to detail, and passion for compelling storytelling.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/ozak-ai-crosses-3-2-million-raised-how-early-investors-are-now-sitting-on-100x-returns-and-triple-digit-profit-percentages/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Your daily access to the backroom
Partager
Blockhead2025/09/18 16:53
Partager
Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch RLUSD-backed trading and lending solutions for institutional investors.   Ripple has teamed up with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch a new trading and lending platform powered by Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. This collaboration aims to create a more efficient financial ecosystem for institutional investors.  Through this […] The post Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812+1.13%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01714-2.00%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 19:00
Partager
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01447+7.18%
Chainlink
LINK$24.32+6.10%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!