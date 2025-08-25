OZAK AI, Ethereum-Powered AI Crypto Presale Set to Rival Solana’s Early Growth

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/25 21:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1205-6.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0069+3.13%

The explosive growth of Solana to an all-time high of nearly $260 and the resulting rapid market recovery after a crash have caught the attention of the cryptocurrency world. Another blockchain project is now gearing up to achieve the same kind of success. The AI platform on the Ethereum network, Ozak AI, is currently in the presale phase with a token price of only $0.01. Early investors could see substantial returns as Ozak AI looks to rival Solana’s growth, potentially reaching $1 by 2026.

Price history of Solana: Rebound and Growth

The history of Solana prices is simply extraordinary. However, Solana crashed to as low as under $10 during the FTX collapse in late 2022, but it returned to near $260 in 2021. The blockchain has, however, swiftly recovered in 2023-24, and leading analysts and companies such as VanEck have reported that Solana might achieve as much as $520 by the end of 2025, placing its market cap at about 250 billion. This is indicative of the strong nature of Solana technology and its potential to gain a larger market size in the smart-contract space, which would grow to 22% in the coming years as compared to the current 15%.

The challenges that Solana encountered have not been able to bring down the company. The price rally and fall and its subsequent recovery demonstrate the tremendous number of upside opportunities blockchain networks with robust developer communities and their increase in on-chain activity could reach.

Ozak AI Presale: A New Perspective for Early Investors

Similar to Solana, Ozak AI is providing a presale phase, with which early investors will have the ability to generate a large profit. The rate of Ozak AI is currently $0.01 during phase 5 of the presale, and the price will likely increase in future stages, and it will stand at $0.012 in the next stage of the presale. This price trend can be compared to the early stages of Solana, when initial investors of this project achieved huge growth returns as its popularity increased.

Ozak AI is also aiming to reach a price of $1 by 2026.

With over $2.21 million raised and more than 1,172,980.03 tokens sold, the presale has already attracted a lot of investor interest, reflecting strong demand for what Ozak AI offers.

Ozak AI: Technology to Rival Blockchain Giants

Whereas Solana emphasizes scalability and rapid transactions, Ozak AI is introducing something new to the scene: AI-powered market predictions and a decentralized system capable of handling a large amount of data at lightning speeds. With its Electric Ethereum smart contracts and its Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), Ozak offers secure and real-time market information and predictions that are essential to decentralized finance (DeFi) and AI-based decision-making.

Similar to Solana in terms of supporting large-scale decentralized apps, Ozak AI is developing a platform that is able to give retail and institutional users access to powerful AI tools to make smarter trading and portfolio management decisions. Using the proprietary Ozak Stream Network (OSN), the Ozak AI can provide low-latency cross-chain blockchain streaming data, giving users such as DeFi traders much-needed data-driven insights.

Roadmap, Strategic Partnerships

Similar to the success of Solana being afforded by its developer ecosystem and strategic alliances, Ozak AI is also developing a network of collaborators that will promote its growth. HIVE is also partnered with the platform on multi-chain data integration, as well as Weblume on decentralized application building, and SINT on Web2 and Web3 conversion using AI. These partnerships should provide more utility and adoption to the Ozak AI ecosystem, just as Solana can through its partnerships and use cases.

The roadmap of Ozak AI also includes several important milestones that will be completed by the end of 2025, including the implementation of allowed OSN and DePIN, and then an advanced AI-based analytics system in the first six months of 2026. In case these objectives are achieved, the project will be positioned to expand at a very quick rate, which might evoke the kind of interest that propelled Solana to increase.

Final Thoughts

Ozak AI has the potential to realize considerable expansion in the upcoming years, as was evident in the case of Solana. The combination of a crypto AI marketplace, AI-powered market prediction tools, decentralized infrastructure, and smart partnerships has made Ozak AI ready to disrupt the AI and crypto market. The presale offers an attractive entry point for investors who believe in the project’s long-term potential.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

The post OZAK AI, Ethereum-Powered AI Crypto Presale Set to Rival Solana’s Early Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has announced the launch of its retrodrop campaign alongside the rollout of its deflationary native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-4.42%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/25 20:57
Partager
DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

With the booming growth of XRP, DOT Miners has emerged to help investors convert XRP into a daily income. With the rapid development of XRP and its expanding application scenarios, more and more investors are interested in how to convert their token holdings into long-term, stable returns. Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a leading global cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the new XRP Auto-Mining App, providing users with a convenient and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. This app is designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors, especially XRP holders. Users don’t need to configure complex mining machines or possess specialized technical skills. With a single click, their XRP can automatically mine. How Can You Achieve Income With DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations. Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, the principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
XRP
XRP$2.9614-2.33%
Polkadot
DOT$3.898-4.57%
RWAX
APP$0.002941-16.37%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/25 21:30
Partager
Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi recently hired John Wang, a crypto founder turned KOL, as head of crypto business to deepen its layout in the digital asset field. Before joining Kalshi, Wang provided consulting services to crypto startups and wrote cryptocurrency and finance-related content on the social media platform X. Wang said that he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania and founded Armor Labs, which was later acquired by another company. Wang also said: "Today, all large fintech companies regard cryptocurrency strategy as a core component of their corporate mission. As far as Kalshi's cryptocurrency plan is concerned, we have prepared a number of different initiatives. One of my main tasks in the early stage is to create more trading markets that resonate with the cryptocurrency culture and keep up with market dynamics, directly attracting Twitter users in the cryptocurrency field."
Moonveil
MORE$0.09812-3.15%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01666+2.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.46-4.22%
Partager
PANews2025/08/25 21:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

New scam service Vanilla Drainer bilked over $5 million in three weeks

How to Build $8,000 a Day in Crypto with XRP Cloud Mining