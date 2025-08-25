OZAK AI, Ethereum-Powered AI Crypto Presale Set to Rival Solana’s Early Growth

The explosive growth of Solana to an all-time high of nearly $260 and the resulting rapid market recovery after a crash have caught the attention of the cryptocurrency world. Another blockchain project is now gearing up to achieve the same kind of success. The AI platform on the Ethereum network, Ozak AI, is currently in the presale phase with a token price of only $0.01. Early investors could see substantial returns as Ozak AI looks to rival Solana’s growth, potentially reaching $1 by 2026.

Price history of Solana: Rebound and Growth

The history of Solana prices is simply extraordinary. However, Solana crashed to as low as under $10 during the FTX collapse in late 2022, but it returned to near $260 in 2021. The blockchain has, however, swiftly recovered in 2023-24, and leading analysts and companies such as VanEck have reported that Solana might achieve as much as $520 by the end of 2025, placing its market cap at about 250 billion. This is indicative of the strong nature of Solana technology and its potential to gain a larger market size in the smart-contract space, which would grow to 22% in the coming years as compared to the current 15%.

The challenges that Solana encountered have not been able to bring down the company. The price rally and fall and its subsequent recovery demonstrate the tremendous number of upside opportunities blockchain networks with robust developer communities and their increase in on-chain activity could reach.

Ozak AI Presale: A New Perspective for Early Investors

Similar to Solana, Ozak AI is providing a presale phase, with which early investors will have the ability to generate a large profit. The rate of Ozak AI is currently $0.01 during phase 5 of the presale, and the price will likely increase in future stages, and it will stand at $0.012 in the next stage of the presale. This price trend can be compared to the early stages of Solana, when initial investors of this project achieved huge growth returns as its popularity increased.

Ozak AI is also aiming to reach a price of $1 by 2026.

With over $2.21 million raised and more than 1,172,980.03 tokens sold, the presale has already attracted a lot of investor interest, reflecting strong demand for what Ozak AI offers.

Ozak AI: Technology to Rival Blockchain Giants

Whereas Solana emphasizes scalability and rapid transactions, Ozak AI is introducing something new to the scene: AI-powered market predictions and a decentralized system capable of handling a large amount of data at lightning speeds. With its Electric Ethereum smart contracts and its Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), Ozak offers secure and real-time market information and predictions that are essential to decentralized finance (DeFi) and AI-based decision-making.

Similar to Solana in terms of supporting large-scale decentralized apps, Ozak AI is developing a platform that is able to give retail and institutional users access to powerful AI tools to make smarter trading and portfolio management decisions. Using the proprietary Ozak Stream Network (OSN), the Ozak AI can provide low-latency cross-chain blockchain streaming data, giving users such as DeFi traders much-needed data-driven insights.

Roadmap, Strategic Partnerships

Similar to the success of Solana being afforded by its developer ecosystem and strategic alliances, Ozak AI is also developing a network of collaborators that will promote its growth. HIVE is also partnered with the platform on multi-chain data integration, as well as Weblume on decentralized application building, and SINT on Web2 and Web3 conversion using AI. These partnerships should provide more utility and adoption to the Ozak AI ecosystem, just as Solana can through its partnerships and use cases.

The roadmap of Ozak AI also includes several important milestones that will be completed by the end of 2025, including the implementation of allowed OSN and DePIN, and then an advanced AI-based analytics system in the first six months of 2026. In case these objectives are achieved, the project will be positioned to expand at a very quick rate, which might evoke the kind of interest that propelled Solana to increase.

Final Thoughts

Ozak AI has the potential to realize considerable expansion in the upcoming years, as was evident in the case of Solana. The combination of a crypto AI marketplace, AI-powered market prediction tools, decentralized infrastructure, and smart partnerships has made Ozak AI ready to disrupt the AI and crypto market. The presale offers an attractive entry point for investors who believe in the project’s long-term potential.

