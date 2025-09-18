Ozak AI Presale Moves Into Phase 6 With Price Reaching $0.012, Gains Top 1,100%

The Ozak AI presale has officially entered Phase 6, pushing the token price to $0.012. The project has already provided over 1,100 percent returns to the first-round investors who have invested in it since its initial days. Over 902 million tokens have been sold, and over $3.2 million has been raised. The next phase will see the price rise to $0.014, and the minimum entry for new participants is $100.

Phase 6 at $0.012 Shows 1,100% Gains

Phase 6 at $0.012 represents a major achievement for the Ozak AI presale. Since its inception, the token has been steadily rising in each of its stages, and the investors have gained over 1,100 percent growth to date. With a presale goal of $1.00, the current level shows the achievement and the future prospects of the organization.

The presale numbers are on the surge. More than 902 million tokens have been purchased across the first six phases. Meanwhile, the amount raised has topped $3.2 million, which makes regular demand certain. The upcoming Phase 7 increase to $0.014 underscores why Phase 6 is an important moment for those entering at $0.012 before further price rises.

Technology Behind Phase 6 Growth

The technology behind Ozak AI contributes to the success of Phase 6 at 0.012%. The platform provides predictive analytics for financial markets through the Ozak Stream Network (OSN). This facilitates real-time processing of data with little delay. The security of data distribution and Ozak Data Vaults’ control storage is offered with the help of the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN).

Prediction Agents (PAs) allow users to create AI-driven insights, which are customizable with no coding. Such versatility renders Ozak AI appropriate for day traders, institutional investors, and analysts who are sensitive to quick and precise decision-making. Through the integration of the concepts of decentralization and scale, the platform is designed to support millions of users without the risks associated with centralized systems.

The ecosystem is based on the $OZ token. With a fixed supply of 10 billion, the allocation is as follows: 30% for presale, 30% for ecosystem development, 20% for reserves, 10% for liquidity, and 10% for the team. The token drives transactions, governance, customization of Prediction Agents (PA), and rewards as adoption grows.

Ozak AI × SINT Strengthening Phase 6

Phase 6 at $0.012 also reflects the Ozak AI × SINT partnership. SINT provides one-click AI upgrades, autonomous agents, cross-chain bridges, and voice interface tools. Through this partnership, Ozak AI’s predictive market signals can be executed instantly within smart systems.

This ties in with the presale, as predictive insights are linked to automation. It connects the gains already made, over 1,100%, with real-world applications across markets.

Conclusion

The Ozak AI presale is in Phase 6 at $0.012 and is steady and strong. Early investors have already seen gains of over 1,100%, sales have surpassed 902 million tokens, and $3.2 million has been raised. The next price is $0.014. Phase 6 is a big one before we go up further. Ozak AI is in the middle ground between $0.012 and $1.00 because it is a mixture of presale success and practical application in the real world.

