Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 15:30
Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits and key listings, Ozak AI continues to build traction and it is also going to attend one of the notable crypto events such as Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali.

$OZ Presale Moves Into Phase 4 With Steady Momentum

The presale of the $OZ token is in its Phase 4, with the token valued at $0.005 and the earlier phases saw prices move from $0.001 to $0.005. The project has already raised over $2 million in total, selling more than 161 million tokens.

The next phase aims for a price of $0.01 per token and if the token reaches its projected target of $2.80, early participants could see a 560x return from this current price point.

Ozak AI’s token supply is fixed at 10 billion and of this, 3 billion is allocated for presale. Other allocations are 30% to the ecosystem, 10% to a team and advisors, 10% to liquidity and 20% in reserve.

Project Infrastructure Built for Real-Time Data and AI Systems

Ozak AI is a combination of blockchain infrastructure, decentralized systems and artificial intelligence that provides real-time analysis and predictive systems. The platform has a physical infrastructure network with decentralized data (DePIN) storage of data over various autonomous nodes.

It has an OSN (Ozak Stream Network) which processes data streams utilized by the AI agents. Market movement signals produced by these agents take less than 30 milliseconds. It is a trading and financial modeling platform.

In order to facilitate these features, the smart contract and token systems of Ozak AI have been engaged in internal and CertiK security checks. The smart contracts are published on the Ethereum blockchain which can be publicly audited.

Use Cases and Partnerships Expand Project Utility

Ozak AI will be present at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali. A networking event will be presented on August 20 and a described roadshow on August 22 will also be provided by the team. These occasions will be aimed at practical application cases and the partnership of projects.

Previously, in January this year, Ozak AI organised offline community events in Vietnam. These gatherings allowed the project to establish partnerships in the region and find developers and early investors.

The presale dashboard is the interface through which tokens can be purchased with ETH, USDT or USDC and by sharing the referral link, buyers can get a 10% referral prize. Purchases of tokens will be reflected on the Ozak AI presale dashboard and tokens will be claimable at the Token Generation Event (TGE).

$OZ Listing, Security, and Presale Conditions

$OZ has already been listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Its official smart contract address is publicly displayed. The token may be imported into MetaMask or any other Ethereum-based wallet.

The presale does not require any Know-Your-Customer (KYC). No vesting or lock-ups are mentioned during the sale of the stock.

A fixed supply, an increasing ecosystem and more development on the horizon mean that Ozak AI is prepping its platform towards a wider audience before launching its token.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

