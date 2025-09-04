Ozak AI’s $0.01 Presale Presents Massive Upside for Investors Brave Enough to Buy When Fear Dominates the Market

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 01:57
Ozak AI has attracted attention with its $0.01 presale. The Phase 5 offering of the project has already attracted over 2.6 million in contributions and sold over 840 million $OZ tokens. As the next price level approaches, the first movers are keeping a close eye on the momentum as the token approaches the reported price of $1.

Presale Progress and Metrics

The Ozak AI presale dashboard shows steady participation, supported by a live transaction feed confirming continuous wallet activity. Investors have been aggressive, and Phase 5 has already crossed the halfway mark. Investors have moved with rapid speed, and Phase 5 is past its halfway point. The existing price of the token, currently at $0.01, will be increased in Phase 6 to $0.012 and will provide buyers with a short-term incentive.

Critical metrics point to the power of the offering. The project has already raised over 2.52 million dollars, which is an indicator of confidence in the project. Meanwhile, the moving bar and the visible interest of the buyer create a transparency that is not always present in the presale setting. While the target price of $1 implies a significant multiple, the pace of participation underscores the project’s traction.

Technology and Real-World Use Cases

The platform integrates AI with the blockchain infrastructure via its decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) and its Ozak Stream Network (OSN). These systems provide potential value to enterprises, financial markets, and IoT applications because they are capable of aggregating information in a tamper-proof and predictive manner in real time.

Predictive analytics becomes accessible to the user through the customizable Prediction Agents of the platform, enabling one to create models without knowledge of the code. This method would ground token utility in the real-world demand and distinguish Ozak AI from projects whose achievements are entirely based on conjecture.

Incentives and Security

Ozak AI has launched a one-million-dollar giveaway initiative in order to grow its community. The project states that to qualify, participants must have at least $100 of $OZ, where other entries are possible with referrals. This provides incentives to early entrants and encourages the development of the network.

Ozak AI has been audited by CertiK to ensure the security of its smart contract and offer protection against vulnerabilities.

Tokenomics and Market Outlook

The tokenomics of the project describe a total supply of 10 billion $OZ, of which 30% will be used in the presale and 30% will be used in ecosystem development. Reserves are 20%, and liquidity, listings, and team allocations are all 10 percent. Analysts indicate that such a structure could stabilize the token upon going to market, especially when it gains adoption as anticipated.

Ozak AI has also been on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, which have also put Ozak AI on the radar of the global traders, well before the actual launch. It also extends its reach to decentralized applications through collaborations, including a partnership with Weblume.

