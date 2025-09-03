Ozzy Osbourne’s Famed Single Rocks Higher Than Ever

2025/09/03 23:58
Ozzy Osbourne’s “Hellraiser” reenters the Official Physical Singles chart at No. 97, marking a new peak for the decades-old track. NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 11: Ozzy Osbourne visits the SiriusXM Studios on December 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Getty Images

More than a month after Ozzy Osbourne’s death, the early surge in sales and streams of his music has largely eased. In the days immediately following the news, many of his best-known cuts and projects — both solo and with Black Sabbath — debuted or shot up rankings across the United Kingdom, his home country. That kind of support always cools after a spell, and most Osbourne titles have slipped off of the U.K. lists.

One track, however, finds its way back — and it climbs higher than ever before, as fans are still mourning the legend.

“Hellraiser” Returns to the a Chart

“Hellraiser” reenters the Official Physical Singles chart this frame at No. 97. It barely makes the cut — just a few spaces from the bottom — but a reappearance is still a win on a ranking that’s become a weekly home for legacy smashes and collectible pressings.

A Second Week, A New Personal Best

This frame marks only the second week “Hellraiser” has ever spent on the Official Physical Singles chart, and it arrives at a new peak. The tune enjoys its second stint on the tally and improves on its previous showing at the same time.

“Hellraiser” first reached the Official Physical Singles list in August, in the immediate aftermath of Osbourne’s passing. It opened at No. 100, then stepped away for a few frames.

Osbourne, Lemmy, and a Song with Multiple Lives

Osbourne wrote “Hellraiser” with Zakk Wylde and Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister. Both Osbourne and Motörhead recorded their own takes, and years later, Osbourne and Lemmy even issued a joint version. That pairing resonated especially well with collectors, as it peaked as high as No. 2 on the Official Physical Singles chart.

“Crazy Train” Slips on the Rock Tally

Osbourne claims one other song on the U.K. rankings this frame. “Crazy Train” dips on the Official Rock & Metal Singles chart, sliding from No. 14 to No. 16. The metal staple has now spent a dozen weeks on the genre-specific ranking and previously climbed as high as No. 3.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/03/ozzy-osbournes-famed-single-rocks-higher-than-ever/

