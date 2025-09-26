P1Harmony Brings A New Vibe With EP, ‘EX,’ — And A Spanish Track

P1Harmony “EX” Courtesy of FNC

P1Harmony are always ready for a challenge.

The K-pop sextet – comprising members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob – has just released their first all-English mini-album, EX. After one full studio album and eight EPs, EX feels very different from their previous sound, highlighting some alternative and punk styles. It could be because it’s all in English, which Keeho explains does make a difference sonically.

“We’re so used to creating music that is performance heavy, and a lot of times we end up making music that we think about choreography first, then how it’s going to translate on stage and in performances,” Keeho says. “The great thing about American albums and their music industry in general is that it’s not really about the performance. It’s about the listening aspect. How do people react to this music sonically, not visually? When creating this album, we wanted to create something that resonated sonically with us and our fans. So it definitely has sounds that we’ve never done before.”

Their sound almost has a very Panic at the Disco and The 1975 feel to it, which Keeho appreciates, saying they make music that tracks right away when people listen to it, without having it be live.

“We wanted to create something that people would just want to listen to,” he explains. “If you heard it on the radio and were like, ‘Hey, what’s this song?’ [We want] something that’ll attract people sonically. That was the main base of what we wanted that would sound like.”

Continuing the tradition with each album, Keeho, Jiung, Intak, and Jongseob are credited as creative writers for several of the tracks. Keeho modestly shares that he didn’t write the songs as much as curate the different songs and demos that would suit their group.

“I think about the things that we’ve never done before,” Keeho shares. “When you’re constantly releasing music, especially in K-pop, [I think about] what can we do that’s different. Also, the fact that it’s completely based around English, and that it’s a language that’s marketed towards the [Western] countries. What can we do here that’ll be different, that will make people want to listen to this English album? What can we explore with this album?”

Jongseob, who contributed to three of the four new tracks, found inspiration for the tracks from the P1eces ( the name for their fanbase), films, television shows, and his life. He wrote “Stupid Brain” because he wishes he could just shut his brain off sometimes.

“There’s a line that says, ‘Wish I could shut my Stupid Brain up sometimes’,’ he says. “We always have a very hectic schedule, preparing for the next album, concert, or festival. Sometimes, my head is just messed up.”

Keeho, Intak, Soul, and Theo all resonate with the song, too. Keeho and Intak consider themselves overthinkers, and it would be nice to have the ability to turn that aspect off at times.

“I’m an avid overthinker,” Keeho says. “I just like to overthink everything, and I hate it.”

“I don’t remember the lyrics right off the bat, but just the same reasons of wanting to let go of the thoughts inside your head,” Intak adds. “It’s a really good song to listen to.”

Theo has his own reasons for “Stupid Brain” being his favorite from the album, and that’s because of the guitar solo. He shares, “I’m really into playing the guitar nowadays, and there is a nice guitar solo. I really like the bridge and the sound and tone of the guitar there.”

Jiung related with “Night Of My Life,” a high-energy pop-rock party track about having the best night ever. He thinks about it as he prepares to go on stage to hype him up.

“There’s the lyric, ‘I think tonight is the Night Of My Life’ and it repeats the last part,” he explains. “Every time before I go onstage, I think, ‘It’s gonna be the Night Of My Life. This night will be mine.’ These are my thoughts when I am backstage.”

Having an English album wasn’t easy for the majority of the members whose first language is Korean – except for Keeho, who is Korean Canadian. They’ve all been learning English since before their debut and have gotten more proficient at it. Jongseob and Jiung spoke entirely in English during the interview.

Now, they face their next challenge: Spanish.

Their title track, “EX,” is a fun, synth-pop anthem that blends heartfelt vocals, dramatic rap verses, and soft digital textures, and has both English and Spanish versions. This is the group’s first Spanish song, with plans to perform it at their concerts, especially during the Latin American leg of their world tour.

“Oh my gosh, we’re scared we’re going to mess it up,” Keeho laughs. “I swear, we’re not even in that process.”

The rest of the members all say Spanish was much easier to learn than English, which surprised Keeho, because it was difficult for him.

“It was hard,” He shares. “There was a lady who was helping us in the booth with the pronunciation, and I kept asking, ‘How do you say this?’ I thought I understood, but it was completely different.”

“It was easier than English,” Soul reveals.

Jiung concurs, “Yes. It’s more straightforward.”

For their next endeavor, they’d each like to try either a new language or a genre of music. Jongseob has been learning English and plans on focusing more with that. Keeho suggests the group sing a song in French.

“I want to try French,” he says. “French would be really romantic for me.”

Rapper Intak, who enjoyed his experience in London during their last world tour, would like to try UK Drill and R&B Drill music. Jiung wants to do more party songs with some EDM. They begin dancing in their seats as if they’re at an electronic dance festival.

“We love a [good] rave,” Keeho jokes. “I think if we did a thing with Skrillex, that would be fun. “EX”: Skrillex remix. We need to get that. [pauses] Do you know Skrillex? Can you get in contact with him for us? [laughs] Maybe Diplo or David Guetta.”

They shared a quick moment chatting among themselves about what kind of music they’d be interested in the future. They all nod, listening and acknowledging each other’s answers. Each member was given their moments to speak throughout the interview. Keeho, who led the conversation, said at times that he wasn’t going to answer the question, so that the others would have the opportunity. There were moments when the members would point out to another who hadn’t responded yet.

There’s a level of trust and respect that could be felt among the members and their staff. For the group, it has always been like this since their debut nearly five years ago. Though they did admit that it wasn’t easy in the beginning, and that they’ve had a lot to learn during their time together.

“In the five years as part of P1Harmony, [I’ve learned] having to trust people, your members, the situation, and that everything will turn out okay,” Soul reflects. “Sometimes when you’re in the process and you’re in the [depths] of it, you think, ‘Oh my gosh, we don’t have enough time for this and that.’ We have to prepare everything, and sometimes you get super overloaded with everything that you have, all these responsibilities. Trusting other people is really hard because you have to take responsibility for everything that happens. That’s why it’s so important to have your members and team around you to be reliable. It’s important to trust, and I’m doing a better job at it.”

The members have numerous plans and goals for the next five years, both as a group and as individuals. Though they have created beautiful projects together – and plan to do more- they confess that they’re all very different from each other in terms of their taste in music and styles, and would like to explore that.

“Before we debuted, we talked about what would happen 10 years later,” Jiung says. “We want to be individual stars and together as a group when we gather on stage to create an even bigger synergy.”

Keeho believes they should all be able to explore their different tastes and styles, individual dreams, and the group’s dreams, in all the ways they can. He says, “We will be sticking true to the group and come together when we need to come together. So, in the next five years, I think everyone will have their own thing going on, doing amazing stuff musically, and when we come together, it’ll be that much greater synergy.”

Jiung adds, “Like the Power Rangers.”

“Or the Avengers,” Intak roars. “Heroes!”

Until then, P1Harmony are enjoying their time with the new EP release, prepping for their World Tour next month, and working on more music. They haven’t thought too far in the future, but are confident they’ll be doing it all together.

“Sometimes you just have to let go and trust that your members will pull through,” Soul says, confidently. “Trust that everyone else will pull through, and everything will turn out the way it should.”