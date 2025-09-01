PA Charts | A look at the major Web3 events worth watching in September

In September, the crypto industry continued to see multiple parallel developments in terms of policies, projects, and regulation:

???? Margaret Ryan officially takes office as the new director of the U.S. SEC's Enforcement Division

???? The Federal Reserve held its sixth interest rate meeting of the year and released the latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP)

???? The US August non-farm payroll data and CPI will be released one after another, and the macroeconomic environment continues to release key signals.

???? Projects such as ENS, SEI, and Layerzoro continue to unlock, coupled with market sentiment, volatility amplifies risks, so be aware

Global focus events converge, lock in the core threads of Web3 in September, just look at this picture!