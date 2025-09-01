PA Charts | A look at the major Web3 events worth watching in September

Par : PANews
2025/09/01 10:50
In September, the crypto industry continued to see multiple parallel developments in terms of policies, projects, and regulation:

???? Margaret Ryan officially takes office as the new director of the U.S. SEC's Enforcement Division

???? The Federal Reserve held its sixth interest rate meeting of the year and released the latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP)

???? The US August non-farm payroll data and CPI will be released one after another, and the macroeconomic environment continues to release key signals.

???? Projects such as ENS, SEI, and Layerzoro continue to unlock, coupled with market sentiment, volatility amplifies risks, so be aware

Global focus events converge, lock in the core threads of Web3 in September, just look at this picture!

Ansem liquidated his AOL position before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately losing $29,700.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Ansem (@blknoiz06) liquidated his AOL holdings before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately suffering a loss of $29,700. Two days ago, he spent 1.73 million LIGHTs to buy 1.88 million AOLs (about $75,000) at a cost of $0.03698. However, today WLFI did not mention AOL among Solana's ecosystem partners, and the coin price plummeted by more than 50% in a short period of time. He liquidated his position two and a half hours before the announcement (the average selling price was $0.021165, and the current price is $0.01064), avoiding a potential loss of $20,000.
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
WLFI: Stablecoin USD1 Now Available on Solana

PANews reported on September 1st that the Trump family's crypto project WLFI stated on the X platform that the stablecoin USD1 is now online on Solana. USD1 brings stability, and Solana brings scalability.
