The post Packers Stop Dallas, Chiefs And Bengals Cover appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay’s Micah Parsons returns to Dallas after being traded before the season. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Kansas City and Baltimore, Super Bowl contenders who have not found their footing this season, will meet in a Sunday afternoon showcase. When the NFL adopted a weighted schedule in 1978, these kinds of games — better against better, poorer against poorer based on the previous year’s record — became commonplace. Good for parity. Bad for contenders trying to stay on top. Baltimore already has played 2024 playoff teams Buffalo and Detroit, both losses. The Chiefs have played and lost to playoff teams Los Angeles Chargers and the Super Bowl champion Eagles. The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys meet in the Micah Parsons Reunion Tour in Big D in the Sunday night feature, while underachievers Cincinnati and Denver play in one of two Monday night games. Derrick Henry has left opponents — and occasionally the ball — in his wake this season. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Baltimore Ravens (1-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) Sunday, CBS, 4:25 pm ET Neither team has been particularly impressive this season, and the Ravens now have an unexpected concern — running back Derrick Henry has fumbled in each of the first three games after losing only three times all last season. A costly late fumble turned the Buffalo game around. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has again been brilliant this season, leading the league in quarterback rating with nine touchdowns and no interceptions, but Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has found ways around him. Jackson is 1-4 in five starts against KC. The Chiefs have not played well offensively, but the Ravens have been porous. The Chiefs win at home — they are… The post Packers Stop Dallas, Chiefs And Bengals Cover appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay’s Micah Parsons returns to Dallas after being traded before the season. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Kansas City and Baltimore, Super Bowl contenders who have not found their footing this season, will meet in a Sunday afternoon showcase. When the NFL adopted a weighted schedule in 1978, these kinds of games — better against better, poorer against poorer based on the previous year’s record — became commonplace. Good for parity. Bad for contenders trying to stay on top. Baltimore already has played 2024 playoff teams Buffalo and Detroit, both losses. The Chiefs have played and lost to playoff teams Los Angeles Chargers and the Super Bowl champion Eagles. The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys meet in the Micah Parsons Reunion Tour in Big D in the Sunday night feature, while underachievers Cincinnati and Denver play in one of two Monday night games. Derrick Henry has left opponents — and occasionally the ball — in his wake this season. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Baltimore Ravens (1-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) Sunday, CBS, 4:25 pm ET Neither team has been particularly impressive this season, and the Ravens now have an unexpected concern — running back Derrick Henry has fumbled in each of the first three games after losing only three times all last season. A costly late fumble turned the Buffalo game around. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has again been brilliant this season, leading the league in quarterback rating with nine touchdowns and no interceptions, but Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has found ways around him. Jackson is 1-4 in five starts against KC. The Chiefs have not played well offensively, but the Ravens have been porous. The Chiefs win at home — they are…

Packers Stop Dallas, Chiefs And Bengals Cover

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:10
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08324+2.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011462-4.19%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8087-11.39%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9586+0.50%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001563+0.06%

Green Bay’s Micah Parsons returns to Dallas after being traded before the season. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kansas City and Baltimore, Super Bowl contenders who have not found their footing this season, will meet in a Sunday afternoon showcase.

When the NFL adopted a weighted schedule in 1978, these kinds of games — better against better, poorer against poorer based on the previous year’s record — became commonplace. Good for parity. Bad for contenders trying to stay on top.

Baltimore already has played 2024 playoff teams Buffalo and Detroit, both losses. The Chiefs have played and lost to playoff teams Los Angeles Chargers and the Super Bowl champion Eagles.

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys meet in the Micah Parsons Reunion Tour in Big D in the Sunday night feature, while underachievers Cincinnati and Denver play in one of two Monday night games.

Derrick Henry has left opponents — and occasionally the ball — in his wake this season. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Baltimore Ravens (1-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-2)

Sunday, CBS, 4:25 pm ET

Neither team has been particularly impressive this season, and the Ravens now have an unexpected concern — running back Derrick Henry has fumbled in each of the first three games after losing only three times all last season. A costly late fumble turned the Buffalo game around.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has again been brilliant this season, leading the league in quarterback rating with nine touchdowns and no interceptions, but Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has found ways around him. Jackson is 1-4 in five starts against KC.

The Chiefs have not played well offensively, but the Ravens have been porous.

The Chiefs win at home — they are 13-1 in their last 14.

The Ravens are 1-6 in their last seven against the Chiefs and 1-4 against spread in their last five.

The spread: Ravens -2 1/2

The money line: Ravens -148, Chiefs +126

The total: 48 1/2

The play: Chiefs +2 1/2

Green Bay Packers (2-1) at Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

Sunday, NBC, 8:20 pm ET

Dallas owner Jerry Jones Jr. can be too stubborn for his own good, and trading Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons to the Packers rather than paying him the market rate not only was bad for his defense, it was not lost on his players.

The Cowboys are again near the bottom of the pack in most defensive categories. They are giving up 6.5 yards per play — only the Chicago Bears are worse — and 864 passing yards. The Bears’ Caleb Williams threw four touchdown passes against them last week.

Dallas managed to make Russell Wilson look like a star in its 40-37 overtime victory two weeks ago against the Giants, which required a 64-yard field goal to tie the game in regulation.

The Packers are coming off a clunker, a loss to Cleveland that again raised questions about Jordan Love’s consistency, but they are more than equipped to handle a Dallas offense that will be without top receiving threat CeeDee Lamb.

Matthew Golden could have a breakout game in his return to his home state — he played for the Texas Longhorns before being the Packers’ first-round draft pick. Green Bay has won nine of the last 10 in the series, 8-2 against the spread.

The Pack will enter their Week 5 bye on a high note.

The spread: Packers -6 1/2

The money line: Packers -330 , Cowboys +265

The total: 47 1/2

The play: Packers -6 1/2

Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) at Denver Broncos (1-2)

Monday, ABC 8:15 pm pm ET

This looked like a natural for prime time when the schedule was made — Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow and record-breaking receiver Ja’Marr Chase against 2024’s top defense and a young quarterback, Bo Nix, ready to take the next step.

Burrow’s injury changed the Bengals’ side of the equation, and both Nix and the Broncos’ defense have stalled early. Bengals’ understudy Jake Browning was ineffective against Minnesota, throwing two interceptions in a 48-10 loss that was marred by five turnovers.

The Broncos lead the league with 12 sacks, but they have not been able to close out losses to Indianapolis and the Los Angeles Chargers the last two weeks, both defeats coming on field goals as time expired.

Nix is 22nd in quarterback ranking and he has looked harried with pocket. The Broncs are 0-3 against the number this season and 1-6 in their last seven.

The spread: Broncos -7 1/2

The money line: Broncos -450, Bengals +350

The total: 43 1/2

The play: Bengals +7 1/2

Last week: 1-2

Season: 4-7

Odds from FanDuel

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jackmagruder/2025/09/27/week-4-nfl-picks-packers-stop-dallas-chiefs-and-bengals-cover/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.1267-0.23%
Threshold
T$0.01529-0.45%
Union
U$0.010327-0.69%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Partager
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005512+2.72%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02226-0.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01181+0.68%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4204+0.09%
Pi Network
PI$0.26613-1.36%
VeChain
VET$0.02184-1.66%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K