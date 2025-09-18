PACT SWAP Adds Dogecoin, Polygon, Bringing Bridgeless Cross-Chain Trading to Seven Key Networks

CoinPedia
2025/09/18
The cross-chain DEX now supports swaps across seven networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Litecoin, TRON, Dogecoin, and Polygon, without using wrapped assets or bridges.

PACT SWAP, the bridgeless cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Coinweb’s PACT framework, has announced that support for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (POL) is now live. With this expansion, PACT SWAP now enables native, permissionless swaps across seven key blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, TRON, and the newly added Dogecoin and Polygon — all without wrapped assets, bridges, or external validator sets.

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon added: 

PACT SWAP is designed to deliver the pair availability and pricing users expect from centralized exchanges (CEXs) while preserving the trustlessness and composability of DeFi. Leveraging Coinweb’s reactive smart contracts and consensusless cross-chain architecture, the protocol coordinates native asset execution across incompatible chains. The system targets up to 95% lower fees than legacy cross-chain approaches for Bitcoin trades, with predictable execution and fast finality.

pact-swap-chains

At the protocol level, every swap on PACT SWAP is 2x overcollateralized and enforced by on-chain logic via the collateralized PACT framework. In the event a counterparty fails to settle, the system automatically compensates the other side, eliminating reliance on human dispute resolution or off-chain intermediaries. This reduces the attack surface and operational overhead, while delivering orders-of-magnitude better capital efficiency than cross-chain systems that may require 100-1000x collateral.

Jordan Jefferson, CEO & Founder of DogeOS and MyDoge commented: 

Today’s rollout builds on momentum following DNA Fund’s commitment of $5 Million to accelerate PACT SWAP’s development and market expansion, including $500,000 from its Helix Fund. As a fully on-chain and composable protocol, PACT SWAP also supports permissionless listings, allowing projects and communities to deploy new trading pairs across chains. 

