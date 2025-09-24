San Francisco, CA, USA, 23rd September 2025, Chainwire The post PairPoint by Vodafone Doubles Down on SKALE Ecosystem, Joining Network as Validator appeared first on The Daily Hodl.San Francisco, CA, USA, 23rd September 2025, Chainwire The post PairPoint by Vodafone Doubles Down on SKALE Ecosystem, Joining Network as Validator appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

PairPoint by Vodafone Doubles Down on SKALE Ecosystem, Joining Network as Validator

Par : The Daily Hodl
2025/09/24 02:17
American Coin
USA$0.0000005607+0.75%
San Chan
SAN$0.008--%

September 23rd, 2025 – San Francisco, CA, USA

SKALE Labs, the team behind the gas-free invisible blockchain network SKALE, today announced that PairPoint by Vodafone has officially joined the SKALE Network as a validator. Having been announced as a genesis validator for FAIR, PairPoint by Vodafone’s expansion into SKALE validation demonstrates unprecedented enterprise confidence in the broader SKALE ecosystem and leadership team.

SKALE Labs CEO and Co-Founder Jack O’Holleran commented, “What PairPoint brings to SKALE goes beyond validation. They’re demonstrating how traditional infrastructure leaders like Vodafone can power next-generation blockchain networks. Their dual network commitment shows they understand that gas-free consumer applications and privacy-focused enterprise infrastructure are complementary pieces of the same puzzle. This is how blockchain will serve billions.”

This dual validator commitment positions PairPoint at the unique intersection of consumer and enterprise blockchain adoption. While SKALE serves as the fastest modular blockchain network with zero gas fees for mass-market dApps, FAIR’s Proof-of-Encryption provides MEV-resistant infrastructure for institutional use cases where privacy matters. Together, they represent the complete blockchain stack for next-generation applications.

PairPoint’s Vodafone backing brings institutional-grade operations to SKALE’s growing validator network, which already includes tier-one infrastructure operators. As one of the most active blockchain ecosystems globally, SKALE enables high-throughput applications that would be cost-prohibitive on traditional networks, while the validator diversification enhances network security and decentralization.

David Palmer, CIO of PairPoint by Vodafone said, “We are incredibly excited to share that in addition to our upcoming support for the ecosystem as a genesis validator for FAIR, we have chosen to run a validator for the SKALE Network. SKALE’s commitment to innovation in secure high-performance blockchain compute aligns deeply with our core tenants to bring IoT devices on-chain and build enterprise grade solutions. We look forward to exploring further synergies between our Pairpoint platform and the SKALE network, and working together to drive growth in the Economy of Things.”

By validating both networks, PairPoint by Vodafone reinforces confidence not only in SKALE’s technology but in the broader ecosystem vision that traditional enterprises need both consumer-scale and institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure to succeed.

Interested parties can stake with PairPoint by Vodafone through the SKALE Portal at https://portal.skale.space/staking/new/0/69 

For more information about SKALE Network, interested parties can visit: https://skale.space/ 

About SKALE Labs

SKALE Labs is the team behind SKALE and FAIR, two complimentary blockchains designed to bring Web3 to the masses. SKALE is a gas-free, EVM-compatible network that powers gaming, AI, social, and other high-performance apps, already serving over 55 million wallets and saving users billions in fees. FAIR is the next step forward, introducing Proof of Encryption to eliminate MEV and enable private, automated, and institutional-grade applications. Together, they combine speed, scalability, privacy, and fairness to unlock the next generation of blockchain.

SKALE Labs was founded in 2017 by Jack O’Holleran and Stan Kladko, PhD. As of 2025, the network serves over 55 million unique active wallets and has saved users over $12 billion in gas fees.

Contact

Senior Account Director
Dillon Arace
M Group Strategic Communications
[email protected]

This content is sponsored and should be regarded as promotional material. Opinions and statements expressed herein are those of the author and do not reflect the opinions of The Daily Hodl. The Daily Hodl is not a subsidiary of or owned by any ICOs, blockchain startups or companies that advertise on our platform. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in any ICOs, blockchain startups or cryptocurrencies. Please be advised that your investments are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility.

Follow Us on X Facebook Telegram

Check out the Latest Industry Announcements
 

 

The post PairPoint by Vodafone Doubles Down on SKALE Ecosystem, Joining Network as Validator appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004631-1.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016113-6.16%
MAY
MAY$0.0398-1.14%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Partager
Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00622-0.32%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Partager
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Partager
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08554+0.43%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.73606+0.66%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates

The Best Crypto Investment To Make Today Is Pepeto, Better Than Shiba Inu And Pepe