Pakistan Central Bank Revises Cryptocurrency Trading Stance

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 18:48
Key Points:
  • Pivotal policy change in Pakistan regarding cryptocurrency regulation and potential CBDC action.
  • Pakistan central bank rethinks crypto trading warning.
  • Market reactions mixed amid policy clarification.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance announces the State Bank’s plan to withdraw its cryptocurrency trading warning, hinting at a shift toward digital currency initiatives as of September 3.

This initiative could reshape Pakistan’s financial sector, introducing a government-backed digital currency and affecting cryptocurrency market dynamics with potential regulatory changes.

Pakistan Central Bank Approves Regulatory Shift in Crypto Trading

Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance announced that the Central Bank will retract its previous warning against cryptocurrency trading, following consultations within the government. The Central Bank is also working on plans to launch a potential central bank digital currency.

This shift represents an unprecedented policy change in Pakistan’s stance on digital assets. By considering a digital currency, the country signals a remarkable pivot toward integrating digital financial technologies within its economic framework.

Responses from the crypto community are diverse, with optimism about potential regulatory clarity, yet cautious skepticism remains. Noor Ahmed, the SBP spokesperson, emphasized: “We hope to complete the pilot within the current fiscal year… Tech partner and other details will be announced in due course.”

Cryptocurrency’s Economic Impact: Historical Context and Forward-Looking Insights

Did you know? Pakistan’s evolving stance on cryptocurrency could significantly impact peer-to-peer trading, similar to changes seen in countries like Nigeria.

As of September 3, 2025, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price stands at $111,440.40, with a market cap of $2.22 trillion. Despite a 2.54% decline over the past 30 days, the 90-day growth remains positive at 6.55%, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:39 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights a potential transformation in the regulatory framework, which may introduce enhanced transparency and financial inclusion. A digital currency could foster innovation and reduce reliance on informal crypto markets, promoting Pakistan’s entry into the digital asset economy.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/pakistan-cryptocurrency-trading-central-bank/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
