Pakistan invites global crypto firms to apply for operating licenses: Report

2025/09/14 15:37
Pakistan has invited international crypto firms to apply for licenses under its regulatory authority PVARA, with strict criteria and global compliance standards.

Pakistan has opened the door to international crypto businesses, inviting leading exchanges and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to apply for licenses under a new federal regime.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) called on major crypto firms to submit Expressions of Interest (EoIs) to enter the country’s digital asset market, according to a report by local news outlet Dawn.

“This EoI is our invitation to the world’s leading VASPs to partner in building a transparent and inclusive digital financial future for Pakistan,” said Bilal bin Saqib, PVARA chair and minister of state for crypto and blockchain.

