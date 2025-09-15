Pakistan Opens Doors: Crypto Firms Invited To Serve 40 Million Users

Pakistan’s crypto regulator has formally invited large overseas exchanges and virtual asset service providers to apply for local licenses, opening a new chapter for the country’s crypto market.

According to PVARA, the call comes through an Expression of Interest process and it follows the passage of a new Virtual Assets Ordinance this year.

Pakistan: Expression Of Interest Launched

Based on reports, the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) is asking established crypto firms to submit EOIs if they want to operate in the country’s market.

The authority says it will accept applications from global exchanges and VASPs that meet the set rules. This move is intended to create a formal, supervised avenue for international players to serve local customers.

Eligibility And Compliance Rules

Reports have disclosed that applicants must already hold licenses in at least one recognized jurisdiction, such as the US, UK, EU, UAE or Singapore.

They are also expected to show strong anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing and KYC procedures as part of their submissions. PVARA has asked firms to provide company profiles, details of operations and security plans when they express interest.

Market Size And Numbers

Pakistan’s authorities estimate the country’s virtual-asset user base at about 40 million people, with annual trading volumes around $300 billion, figures that underline the scale of the opportunity and the challenge for regulators.

Those numbers are being cited by PVARA and several local outlets as part of the justification for bringing international exchanges into a supervised system.

Regulatory Background And Timing

The Virtual Assets Ordinance, which set up PVARA, came into effect earlier this year and gives the new authority powers to license and oversee virtual asset activity across Pakistan.

Central bank and finance officials have said the regulations aim to align local rules with global standards advocated by groups such as the FATF. The move follows months of planning that included talks about a possible central bank digital currency pilot.

Industry observers say regulated entry could attract established exchanges and help protect consumers, while also making it harder for illicit activity to hide in unregulated channels.

At the same time, companies face compliance costs and the need to adapt to local rules. Some experts point out that passing rules is one thing; enforcing them is another.

The quality of oversight will decide whether the licensing program meets its aims.

Featured image from PlanetofHotels.com, chart from TradingView