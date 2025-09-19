TLDR Panasonic unveils EV battery tech promising 25% more power by 2027 Stock dips as Panasonic targets breakthrough in high-density EV batteries Panasonic’s new battery plan could boost Tesla Model Y range by 90 miles EV future: Panasonic bets on anode-free design to lift battery capacity Despite stock slide, Panasonic pushes bold roadmap for next-gen [...] The post Panasonic Holdings (6752.T) Stock: Plunge 2.20% as EV Battery Innovation Promises Range Boost for Tesla appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Panasonic unveils EV battery tech promising 25% more power by 2027 Stock dips as Panasonic targets breakthrough in high-density EV batteries Panasonic’s new battery plan could boost Tesla Model Y range by 90 miles EV future: Panasonic bets on anode-free design to lift battery capacity Despite stock slide, Panasonic pushes bold roadmap for next-gen [...] The post Panasonic Holdings (6752.T) Stock: Plunge 2.20% as EV Battery Innovation Promises Range Boost for Tesla appeared first on CoinCentral.

Panasonic Holdings (6752.T) Stock: Plunge 2.20% as EV Battery Innovation Promises Range Boost for Tesla

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/19 20:43
Threshold
T$0.01668-4.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08646-1.96%
Boost
BOOST$0.09135-0.31%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1217-3.74%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011726-3.05%
Battery
BATTERY$0.0005304-5.13%

TLDR

  • Panasonic unveils EV battery tech promising 25% more power by 2027
  • Stock dips as Panasonic targets breakthrough in high-density EV batteries
  • Panasonic’s new battery plan could boost Tesla Model Y range by 90 miles
  • EV future: Panasonic bets on anode-free design to lift battery capacity
  • Despite stock slide, Panasonic pushes bold roadmap for next-gen EV batteries

Panasonic stock dropped sharply around midday and closed down 2.20% at 1,557.50 yen on Thursday.

Panasonic Holdings (6752.T)

The decline came as Panasonic revealed a major development plan in battery technology that may reshape electric vehicle performance. Despite the stock slip, the company remains focused on advancing EV battery capacity by 2027 through a bold new approach.

Panasonic Reveals Plans for High-Capacity EV Batteries

Panasonic announced a two-year timeline to develop an advanced battery with significantly higher energy density. This innovation could extend the range of electric vehicles while enabling lighter, more efficient battery packs. The company aims to complete this battery breakthrough by the end of 2027.

The core of this technology lies in eliminating the anode during the battery’s manufacturing stage. Panasonic intends to create space for more cathode materials like nickel, cobalt, and aluminium. These changes are expected to lift energy density to a level that the company claims will lead the global market.

Panasonic confirmed that this design allows a lithium metal anode to form after the first battery charge. This unique structure helps expand storage capacity without altering battery volume, enabling the same-sized battery pack to deliver 25% more power.

Potential Boost for Tesla Model Y Performance

Panasonic stated that the innovation could add nearly 90 miles to the Model Y’s driving range. That increase reflects 25% more capacity using current battery pack dimensions. Tesla may gain a competitive edge through a longer or smaller range battery.

The new battery could also allow Panasonic to create lighter and cheaper packs. These could maintain existing EV driving ranges while reducing overall vehicle weight. The company did not specify if these changes would lower production costs.

While many battery makers pursue similar goals, Panasonic believes its approach stands out. The company’s method focuses on eliminating the anode to make more room for active materials. This distinguishes Panasonic’s roadmap from competing technologies under development worldwide.

Market Impact and Strategic Shifts in Battery Materials

The announcement came during a presentation by Panasonic Energy’s technology chief, where further details were shared with reporters. Despite the stock decline, the company highlighted its continued investment in battery innovation for electric mobility. The news may have triggered uncertainty, but Panasonic emphasized the long-term benefits of its strategy.

Panasonic also aims to reduce its use of nickel, one of the more costly battery ingredients. This shift could streamline manufacturing without compromising performance. In the broader EV supply chain, such adjustments could more effectively balance cost and output.

Panasonic continues to work on improving battery technologies amid rising global competition. Its latest move positions the company to supply next-generation solutions to automakers. While the market responded negatively, the development signals Panasonic’s commitment to shaping the EV future.

 

The post Panasonic Holdings (6752.T) Stock: Plunge 2.20% as EV Battery Innovation Promises Range Boost for Tesla appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$240.3-2.96%
Capverse
CAP$0.15296-2.90%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.224976-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1421-3.98%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1507-0.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Partager
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01363-5.67%
Ethena
ENA$0.6671-4.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Poland Debuts First Bitcoin ETF in Eastern Europe – Can Bitcoin Hyper Follow With 10x Gains?

Dogecoin ETF Taps $6 Million on Debut: How High Can the Price Climb?