PancakeSwap (CAKE) is currently trading at $2.91, up 2.24% over the past 24-hours. Although there was this rise in value, its 24-hour trade volume decreased by 19.76%, and it currently stands at $269.82 million. Over the past seven days, CAKE is up 15.08%, and this would suggest there is revived interest among investors in decentralized […]PancakeSwap (CAKE) is currently trading at $2.91, up 2.24% over the past 24-hours. Although there was this rise in value, its 24-hour trade volume decreased by 19.76%, and it currently stands at $269.82 million. Over the past seven days, CAKE is up 15.08%, and this would suggest there is revived interest among investors in decentralized […]

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Surges 15%: Analyst Predicts Explosive Rally to $19.97!

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/22 13:00
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.744-10.53%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010996+8.30%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10232-2.74%
pancakeswap
  • PancakeSwap’s CAKE trading at $2.91, marking a 15.08% gain over the past week.
  • Analyst Alex Clay foresees a potential breakout, with long-term targets of $10.60 and $19.97.
  • Diverging 2025 forecasts suggest CAKE could fluctuate between $2.48 and $6.38.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is currently trading at $2.91, up 2.24% over the past 24-hours. Although there was this rise in value, its 24-hour trade volume decreased by 19.76%, and it currently stands at $269.82 million. Over the past seven days, CAKE is up 15.08%, and this would suggest there is revived interest among investors in decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms despite overall wariness among cryptocurrency markets.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Market observers remark that the price action follows a prolonged period of consolidation. The larger DeFi space has had a mixed July so far, and most of the tokens have been unable to maintain gains upwards. However, the weekly increase in CAKE recently implies buyers might be taking positions in advance of prospective technical breakouts.

Liquidity Inflows Could Fuel Next CAKE Price Surge

Crypto analyst Alex Clay has identified CAKE’s long-term shape, pointing at two years of accumulation within a symmetrical triangle beneath the 0.382 Fibonacci level. By Clay’s observation, numerous tests of the EMA 100 support line indicate that CAKE is potentially due for a large-scale increase.

He set two aggressive targets for the token: $10.6 as the initial breakout level and $19.97 as a far-off upside target. Clay’s analysis points up the growing sentiment among some analysts that CAKE may be underpriced among other DeFi tokens, given its previous all-time high of $44.18, in particular. 

Still, he noted, too, sustained gains will continue in part to rely on general market sentiment and influxes of liquidity.

Source: X

Also Read | PancakeSwap, 45 Crypto Sites Banned by Turkish Regulator Over Unlicensed Crypto Services

CAKE Price Prediction for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice prediction that CAKE may even cross $6.38 by the end of the year, potentially reaching levels last encountered at its best moments, they also suggest PancakeSwap may, in turn, recover and hold between $6.28 and $6.38, closer to touching its record highs.

Moreover, Changelly presents a very conservative outlook. Their analysis foretells at least a $2.48 price, no more than $2.98, and a 2025 trade price averaging $3.48, describing limited upside appreciation potential. Changelly sees the possibility of CAKE potentially touching levels of around $3.01 and $3.20 in September of 2025, and a yearly average estimate of around $3.11, potentially worth a 31.1% ROI.

Also Read | PancakeSwap Expands to Solana as CAKE Targets $38 Breakout

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

China’s WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

China’s WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

The post China’s WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore is set to welcome autonomous ride-hailing vehicles as Chinese companies Pony AI Inc. and WeRide Inc. partner with local firms to launch robotaxi services in the city-state. WeRide said it will work with Grab Holdings Ltd of Singapore to provide autonomous rides for users travelling on two authorized routes in the Punggol neighbourhood. Pony AI outlined a parallel push with ComfortDelGro. The companies aim to start service within the next several months. The move positions Singapore as a key hub for driverless transport in Southeast Asia. Singapore’s Land Transport Authority said its route will cover 12 kilometres in Punggol. WeRide and Grab will operate vehicles along 10km and 12km routes, matching the government’s approved routes for trials. Singapore positions itself as a hub for robotaxi deployment The announcements follow a June update from the Ministry of Transport of Singapore. This particular update suggested that the government intends to introduce autonomous vehicles across public housing estates by year-end and integrate the technology within the national public transport system. Chinese autonomous-driving firms are also pushing abroad. US-listed Pony AI and WeRide, along with Baidu’s Apollo Go, are pressing across Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Baidu Inc. is preparing to launch Apollo Go in Malaysia and Singapore as soon as this year, according to an earlier report by Bloomberg. Tesla Robotaxi Pilot draws scrutiny after three crashes in Austin Meanwhile, in the United States, Tesla’s early data on its own self-driving pilot is drawing attention. A crash report filed with federal regulators lists three collisions tied to the Tesla robotaxi program, only 10 days after the pilot began in Austin, Texas. Tesla withheld much of the detailed data in the filing, citing proprietary information. The fleet, made up of about a dozen cars, had covered up to 7,000 miles in…
holoride
RIDE$0.000957-7.08%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9737-7.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1191-7.09%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 07:06
Partager
Top 5 Presales to Buy in September: Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and Layer Brett

Top 5 Presales to Buy in September: Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and Layer Brett

Lyno AI heats up the September crypto market with promising opportunities to investors. In addition to Lyno AI, Ozak AI analytics prowess and Layer Brett multichain momentum require focus this month. They are the kind of projects that can be found in a saturated environment and have the potential of high returns. Experience the Power […] The post Top 5 Presales to Buy in September: Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
KIND
KIND$0.004241-11.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1296-11.11%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 13:14
Partager
Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtains Hong Kong's third virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services

Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtains Hong Kong's third virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services

PANews reported on June 27 that Tianfeng Securities stated on an interactive platform that its wholly-owned subsidiary Tianfeng International Securities and Futures Co., Ltd. has been approved by the Hong
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0776+7.03%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1064-12.50%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 15:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

China’s WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

Top 5 Presales to Buy in September: Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and Layer Brett

Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtains Hong Kong's third virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services

Tax-Free Crypto Cloud Mining Platforms for 2025

Hyperliquid's success and hidden dangers