PancakeSwap (CAKE) Surges 15%: Analyst Predicts Explosive Rally to $19.97!

PancakeSwap’s CAKE trading at $2.91, marking a 15.08% gain over the past week.

Analyst Alex Clay foresees a potential breakout, with long-term targets of $10.60 and $19.97.

Diverging 2025 forecasts suggest CAKE could fluctuate between $2.48 and $6.38.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is currently trading at $2.91, up 2.24% over the past 24-hours. Although there was this rise in value, its 24-hour trade volume decreased by 19.76%, and it currently stands at $269.82 million. Over the past seven days, CAKE is up 15.08%, and this would suggest there is revived interest among investors in decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms despite overall wariness among cryptocurrency markets.

Market observers remark that the price action follows a prolonged period of consolidation. The larger DeFi space has had a mixed July so far, and most of the tokens have been unable to maintain gains upwards. However, the weekly increase in CAKE recently implies buyers might be taking positions in advance of prospective technical breakouts.

Liquidity Inflows Could Fuel Next CAKE Price Surge

Crypto analyst Alex Clay has identified CAKE’s long-term shape, pointing at two years of accumulation within a symmetrical triangle beneath the 0.382 Fibonacci level. By Clay’s observation, numerous tests of the EMA 100 support line indicate that CAKE is potentially due for a large-scale increase.

He set two aggressive targets for the token: $10.6 as the initial breakout level and $19.97 as a far-off upside target. Clay’s analysis points up the growing sentiment among some analysts that CAKE may be underpriced among other DeFi tokens, given its previous all-time high of $44.18, in particular.

Still, he noted, too, sustained gains will continue in part to rely on general market sentiment and influxes of liquidity.

CAKE Price Prediction for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice prediction that CAKE may even cross $6.38 by the end of the year, potentially reaching levels last encountered at its best moments, they also suggest PancakeSwap may, in turn, recover and hold between $6.28 and $6.38, closer to touching its record highs.

Moreover, Changelly presents a very conservative outlook. Their analysis foretells at least a $2.48 price, no more than $2.98, and a 2025 trade price averaging $3.48, describing limited upside appreciation potential. Changelly sees the possibility of CAKE potentially touching levels of around $3.01 and $3.20 in September of 2025, and a yearly average estimate of around $3.11, potentially worth a 31.1% ROI.

