PandaSea Debuts TheSportsExchange to Turn Sports Fandom Into Performance-Driven Economy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 03:32
Summary: The Web3 sports technology platform also announced the launch of its Layer 1 mainnet on Avalanche, powered by Zeeve’s enterprise-grade infrastructure platform, Cogitus.

Quick take:

  • The company is introducing “performance investing”, a blockchain-based service that allows fans to turn their passion into tangible assets.
  • Fans buy tokenised keys linked to the performances of real-world teams as digital assets, with the asset prices appreciating as demand rises.
  • A portion of every key sale flows into a buyback pool that repurchases the keys proportionally to team performances, thus creating constant demand and liquidity.

PandaSea has launched its long-awaited layer-1 mainnet on Avalanche. The Web3 sports technology platform wants to turn sports fandom into “performance investing” through TheSportsExchange.

Powered by Zeeve’s enterprise-grade infrastructure platform, Cogitus, PandaSea expands the boundaries of tokenisation beyond sports with programmable markets for gold, energy, and social influence, also set to be introduced.

TheSportsExchange allows sports fans to turn their passion into tangible assets by allowing them to buy keys linked to the performances of real-world teams as digital assets. The price of the assets increases as the demand rises.

A portion of every key sale flows into a buyback pool that repurchases the keys proportionally to team performances, thus creating constant demand and liquidity, and aligning price appreciation with real-world results.

“We believe that value creation should equal value participation. Traditional sports markets extract value from fans, while we empower them to own it,” said PandaSea Founder and CEO, Stephen van Zutphen. “This mainnet launch is the first step in a larger mission to build programmable, decentralized markets for all forms of real-world value.”

PandaSea Chain leverages Avalanche’s ability to deliver dedicated throughput, sub-second transaction finality, and customizable execution to ensure institutional-grade performance.

Dr. Ravi Chamria, Co-founder & CEO of Zeeve, whose Cogitus platform helped manage the end-to-end deployment, said: “Launching a new asset class demands an enterprise-grade foundation of trust and reliability. We engineered every component of PandaSea’s L1 for the speed, data integrity, and uptime needed to power a real-time, global sports economy.”

Zeeve also provides the continuous, institutional-grade infrastructure management, including low-latency RPC endpoints, 24/7 monitoring, and scalable node orchestration for the PandaSea Chain.

TheSportsExchange platform is currently available in an invite-only mode, but a public rollout is planned for October. Users who meet the minimum criteria qualify for an airdrop of PandaSea’s native token PANDA, which will be distributed proportionally to their team performance key holdings.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/pandasea-debuts-thesportsexchange-to-turn-sports-fandom-into-performance-driven-economy/

