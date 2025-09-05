PANews August 2025 columnist influence and column article popularity rankings released

2025/09/05 12:30
PANews' TOP 5 influential columnists and TOP 10 column article popularity rankings for August 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the "Double List") were released today. We conducted a comprehensive assessment of the publication status of all columnists and the popularity of all column articles on the PANews platform in August to produce the Double List.

Top 5 Most Influential Columnists

We conducted a comprehensive assessment based on the frequency of publication, quality of publication, and readership to create the TOP 5 influential columnists for August. As shown in the figure above, the 5 columnists on the list are:

No.1 Chain View

Lianshangguan is a self-media brand focusing on blockchain data, security insights, and hot topics. During August, the columnist frequently published content, which generally received considerable attention. Click here to visit the author's homepage .

No. 2 Bowen Notes

The author of Bowen Notes, a self-proclaimed "non-tech guy," is highly skilled at writing in-depth reports . In August, he published two AI-related articles and one ZK-related article. Click here to visit his homepage.

No.3 BlockSec

BlockSec is a Web3 security firm specializing in security incident analysis and coverage of the crypto crime industry . In August, the author focused on Hong Kong regulation. Click here to visit the author's homepage .

No.4 Biteye

Biteye is a blockchain research organization and community focused on L1/L2, DeFi, NFT, and Web3. In August, the author published several articles exploring potential projects, which were highly read and in line with market trends. Click here to visit the author's homepage .

No.5 Mankiw Blockchain

Mankiw's Blockchain explores hot topics in the blockchain space from a legal perspective. In August, he published several articles on crypto law and regulation, which generally received a good amount of readership. Click here to visit his homepage .

Column article popularity ranking TOP10

Based on a comprehensive evaluation of content quality and article readership , we compiled the TOP 10 column articles for August. As shown in the figure above, the 10 column articles on the list are:

No.1 " Strip, Circle, and Tether have successively launched their own dedicated chains. What impact will this have on Ethereum and L2? " by ChainView

Will this wave of blockchain launches by financial giants be a "watershed" for the Ethereum ecosystem?

No.2 “ Is the Era of Machine Collateral Coming? Explaining How USD.AI Financializes GPUs ” by Cabin VC

USD.AI is positioned as a decentralized credit agreement: emerging AI companies can obtain loans by using their GPU hardware as collateral.

No.3 " Crypto Treasury: Wall Street's "Emperor's New Clothes," the Crypto Market's "Historical Reversal" " by Chain View

While everyone is celebrating Wall Street’s “financial alchemy” DAT model, has anyone ever considered whether DATs are actually “reversing the trend” and reversing history?

No.4 Circle and Coinbase: Compasses by Xiaozhu Web3

Circle and Coinbase have formed a symbiosis around USDC.

No.5 " Zero-cost AI projects? 10 free AI projects " by Biteye

No gas fee is required and the airdrop expectations are maximized.

No.6 " Three Evolutions of Hong Kong's OTC Regulation: From "Coin Shops" to Comprehensive Regulation " by Blocksec

In three years, Hong Kong's supervision has moved from the OTC "vacuum zone" to full-chain supervision.

No.7 " The Intelligent Evolution of DeFi: The Evolutionary Path from Automation to AgentFi " by Bowen Notes

This article will focus on the integrated evolution path of DeFi and AI, sorting out its development stages from automation to intelligence, and analyzing the infrastructure, scenario space and key challenges of strategy execution agents.

No.8 " Crypto Upstarts and Power Game: The Trump Family's Rise to the USD1 " by FinTax

Despite some controversies, USD1 still provides crypto asset investors with more optional trading media, creates a more convenient market environment, and is increasingly favored by investors.

No.9 " When AI projects talk about decentralization in vain, why can FLock win real orders from the United Nations? " by Chain View

What FLock has been doing in the past few months is actually "pragmatic", so in the end, while many projects can only talk about the "decentralized AI narrative", FLock has actually gained real use cases from UN customers, technical verification of Alibaba Cloud's Qwen model, user base in the Korean market, etc. Isn't this what everyone wants to see the project party "doing"?

No. 10. “ This Year’s Ethereum Is Last Year’s Bitcoin Plus ” by W3C DAO Research

The price soared from $1,385 to $4,788, a quarterly increase of more than 245%, driven by the dual flywheels of Ethereum technology upgrades, Ethereum ETFs, and corporate capital formation.

at last

Congratulations to the five columnists and ten authors of the featured articles. Thank you to all columnists! Your support makes PANews even more exciting. August marked a pivotal market turn, with attention and capital pouring into large, blue-chip cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana, while Bitcoin's appeal gradually waned. According to past market trends, subsequent capital will gradually flow into small-cap altcoins, signaling the arrival of the altcoin season. If this happens, new narratives and tokens will emerge in droves, benefiting everyone. We hope you'll join us in documenting the next chapter:

  • If you have deep insights into the market, industry, and crypto space , and are skilled at writing about hot topics, emerging projects, in-depth research, and industry observations , please don't hesitate to contact us. PANews will feature high-quality content on our homepage, pin it to the top, promote it in our app, place it on banners, and share it on social media . Outstanding authors will also be featured on our homepage .
  • The September double list will be announced around October 5, 2025. We look forward to seeing more new faces.
  • Scan the QR code to add the PANews column leader, open a column, and build Web3:

