PANews X Space "The First Year of Crypto Stocks: The Present and Future of DAT Companies" live broadcast

2025/09/17 20:00
PANews reported on September 17th that PANews will host Space's "The First Year of Crypto Stocks: The Present and Future of Digital Asset Transfer Companies" at 8 PM tonight. From MicroStrategy to Metaplanet, the DAT (Digital Asset Transfer) model has rapidly gained popularity over the past two years. With the rise of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, DATs are becoming a new central narrative in the capital markets. However, MSTR was rejected for inclusion in the S&P 500, Metaplanet's stock price has fluctuated, and there are rumors that Nasdaq may intensify its scrutiny.

Are DATs the prototypes of "crypto investment banks" or merely short-lived products of a bull market? How do they balance regulation, compliance, bear market pressures, and market expectations? In this issue of PANews, we invite several leading researchers to discuss the opportunities and challenges of DATs and the future direction of this emerging model.

Space live broadcast address: https://x.com/i/spaces/1djxXWzZzbPJZ

