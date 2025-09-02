PANews X Space "The Rise of RWA: From On-Chain Assets to a New Global Financial Order" live broadcast

2025/09/02
2025/09/02 20:00
PANews reported on September 2nd that PANews will host a Space event at 8 PM tonight titled "The Rise of RWA: From On-Chain Assets to a New Global Financial Order." With the stablecoin market capitalization exceeding $270 billion and the RWA sector approaching $28 billion, global compliance efforts and institutional participation are pushing RWA to a new critical mass. From the US GENIUS Act to the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance, how can RWA find a breakthrough amidst the navigating regulatory frameworks, liquidity challenges, and cross-border compliance?

This issue of PANews specially invited first-line builders such as Libeara, Story Protocol, DigiFT, MyStonks, and Pharos to discuss the compliance path and market prospects of RWA.

Space live broadcast address: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1YqGolMYLokJv

