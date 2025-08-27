Panora Successfully Raises Fresh Capital to Become Aptos’ Ultimate DeFi Super App

Key Takeaways:

Panora closes a new funding round led by Frictionless Capital, with participation from Aptos Labs’ Avery Ching and Greg Nazario.

Goal: build the all-in-one execution layer on Aptos , offering swaps, cross-chain onboarding, automated strategies, limit orders, and pro trading tools.

Funding marks a major step for Aptos DeFi , positioning Panora as the central hub to route liquidity, cut slippage, and accelerate institutional adoption.

Panora Exchange has secured new backing from Frictionless Capital and prominent Aptos Labs figures to expand its infrastructure and products. Positioned as the “Super App” of Aptos, Panora aims to unify DeFi trading into a seamless, powerful experience while addressing liquidity fragmentation and execution inefficiencies.

Panora’s Strategic Funding and Its Significance

The fresh capital, although the amount is not disclosed, has a strategic value. The round was led by Frictionless Capital and was participated directly by Avery Ching (Founder/CEO Aptos Labs) and Greg Nazario (Co-Founder Aptos Labs).

This is made possible by a combination of financial and technical partners that allow Panora not only financial liquidity runway but also engineering depth. Frictionless Capital emphasized its trust in smart execution-first DeFi, that is, Panora being able to present the best bids and offers (BBO) across Aptos.

Further confirmation is given by Aptos Labs who they are the software providers. The task of Panora was also highlighted by Aptos leaders: the possibility of strengthening swaps, automation, inter-chain connection were highly important as the keys to the new generation of DeFi on Aptos-based solutions.

Why Panora Matters for Aptos DeFi

Tackling Fragmentation

Aptos has a problem of fragmentation of liquidity, similar to many other ecosystems. There is isolation between ELs, bridges, and protocols, which could generate inefficient routing and increased slippage. Panora chooses to address this with its aggregator that consolidates access points and compresses spreads.

According to data on DeFiLlama (Aug 2025), Aptos had shared TVL of about $1.1 billion making efficient routing all the more important as the network scales. By eliminating inefficiencies, Panora can release greater volumes, and allow professional trading flows.

Institutional Angle

Institutional adoption would be dependent on reliability, vast liquidity, and open- execution. Future features of Panora development are liquidity aggregation at the batch level, professional dashboards, and programmer APIs. This synergy does not only make it a tool in the hands of retail users but also an execution layer that can support institutional-grade needs.

Product Stack: The Super App Vision

Panora’s offerings extend far beyond a simple DEX:

Swap: Aggregates liquidity across Aptos to guarantee top-of-book pricing.

Flows: Combines bridging and aggregation into one onboarding flow, reducing complexity for new users.

Limit Orders: Enables precise price execution for any supported on-chain pair.

DCA Strategies: Automates time-based investments for disciplined trading.

Terminal: Provides professional traders with live charts, order tracking, and execution tools.

Developer Tooling: APIs and SDKs that integrate liquidity, routing, and analytics into external dApps.

This modular solution makes Panora the default entry point to any DeFi actions on Aptos including early cross chain bridge and complex strategies execution.

Frictionless Capital’s Role in the Ecosystem

In addition to capital, the Frictionless Capital has operations knowledge. The firm has committed to helping Panora improve spreads, reduce latency, and increase reliability – three pain points that often decide whether traders remain on-chain or look elsewhere.

According to Logan Jastremski, Managing Partner at Frictionless, Panora is designed to offer “the tightest spreads for any asset” on Aptos, leveraging its aggregation engine. It supports the feeling that Panora is more than just another DEX aggregator, but a foundation of the Aptos ecosystem.

Insights from Aptos Labs Leaders

Aptos Labs executives have carefully spelt out the strategic fit.

Avery Ching described Panora as a project that “pushes the boundaries of Aptos DeFi,” pointing to innovations in swaps, automation, and onboarding.

Greg Nazario also pointed out the value of developer tooling, especially the role that APIs and SDKs can play in further expanding dApps.

Such alignment drives home a coherent point, which is that Panora’s growth contributes towards the growth of Aptos.

Roadmap After Funding

The leadership of Panora spelt out what will happen next:

Performance: Better latency, execution speed and resilience of infrastructure.

Products: Add new APIs, continue to expand the trading terminal, and iterate new features on the basis of community feedback.

Growth: Increase campaigns, leaderboards, and incentive plans and programs to maintain a high level of traffic movement and users.

As co-founder Shraddha Agarwal noted:

“Panora started as a solution to fragmented DeFi UX on Aptos. Today, it’s the go-to platform for serious traders. This raise helps us expand faster and operate more efficiently.”

Meanwhile, Keshav Saraogi, co-founder, framed the round as a springboard:

“It’s more than capital, it propels Panora toward becoming the default trading destination on Aptos.”

