Pantera Capital CEO: The company holds $1.1 billion in SOL, its largest holding

Par : PANews
2025/09/16 13:19
Solana
SOL$236.46-0.23%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06426+4.13%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13173-0.55%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001875+0.37%

PANews reported on September 16th that Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead stated in an interview with CBBC that Solana is its largest holding, valued at $1.1 billion. He claimed that Solana is the fastest and best-performing blockchain, even surpassing Bitcoin's growth rate over the past four years.

Regarding future competition in public blockchains, Morehead believes that there will definitely not be a single dominant player, nor will there be thousands of public blockchains thriving together. Only a single-digit number of successful public chains will be found, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana. Morehead also stated that Bitcoin still accounts for a very low percentage of global wealth (single-digit percentages), and estimates that its value could reach $750,000 within four to five years.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett explained, “This structure makes XRPR even more significant than …
FOX Token
FOX$0.02898+2.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08932-5.89%
XRP
XRP$3.0183+0.91%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/16 14:16
Partager
Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Solana
SOL$236.85-0.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000275+37.50%
SOON
SOON$0.3111-0.70%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Partager
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Startup
STARTUP$0.008993+5.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification