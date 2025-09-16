Pantera Capital CEO: The company holds $1.1 billion in SOL, its largest holding

PANews reported on September 16th that Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead stated in an interview with CBBC that Solana is its largest holding, valued at $1.1 billion. He claimed that Solana is the fastest and best-performing blockchain, even surpassing Bitcoin's growth rate over the past four years.

Regarding future competition in public blockchains, Morehead believes that there will definitely not be a single dominant player, nor will there be thousands of public blockchains thriving together. Only a single-digit number of successful public chains will be found, such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Solana. Morehead also stated that Bitcoin still accounts for a very low percentage of global wealth (single-digit percentages), and estimates that its value could reach $750,000 within four to five years.