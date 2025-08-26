Pantera Capital Seeks $1.25 Billion to Build Solana Investment Vehicle

Pantera Capital is seeking to raise as much as $1.25 billion to acquire and convert a Nasdaq-listed company into a vehicle that would hold Solana-related assets, according to a report by The Information. The crypto-focused investment firm is said to be marketing an initial $500 million equity tranche, with the remainder to be issued through warrants, marking what would be Pantera’s largest single bet on the Solana ecosystem.

The effort underscores growing institutional demand for exposure to Solana ahead of possible U.S. exchange-traded funds tied to the blockchain’s native token. Separately, a new Solana treasury backed by ParaFi and Pantera is looking to gather more than $400 million, highlighting the surge in capital formation around the network.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.