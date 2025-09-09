Pantera Capital taps Symbolic alum to deepen crypto-AI bets

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 03:12
Key Takeaways

  • Pantera Capital hired former Symbolic Capital principal Sam Lehman as junior partner to enhance its crypto-AI investment strategy.
  • A significant portion of Pantera Fund V’s $1 billion target will focus on investments at the intersection of blockchain and AI.

Pantera Capital has appointed former Symbolic Capital principal Sam Lehman as junior partner to strengthen its crypto-AI investment strategy, Blockworks reported Monday.

Lehman joins the firm as it pursues a $1 billion target for Pantera Fund V, with a significant portion expected to focus on crypto-AI investments.

Lehman said he first connected with the Pantera team during his time at Symbolic, where they had co-invested in several deals. He was drawn to the team’s combination of analytical rigor, founder-friendly approach, and strong integrity.

Pantera Capital, which has grown to $4.8 billion in assets under management since its 2013 founding, ranks third in crypto venture capital deal activity over the past 90 days, according to Blockworks Research.

The firm recently led a $43 million funding round for blockchain-AI startup Sahara AI.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/crypto-ai-investment-pantera-capital/

