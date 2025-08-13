Pantera Leads $20M Openmind Funding Round

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 12:30
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.256+6.92%
Startup
STARTUP$0.007226+27.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1159-2.35%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5518-2.62%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000787-5.18%

The crypto venture capital firm says Openmind’s focus on using decentralization to address the so-called “missing layer” problem in robotics could be a game-changer.

$20M Boost: Pantera Leads Investment in Openmind

Dan Morehead’s Pantera Capital quietly announced a $20 million funding round for AI software startup Openmind on Monday, touting its open-source software products as the “missing layer” in the multi-billion-dollar robotics industry. Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and others also participated in the round.

Morehead launched Pantera in 2003. The firm created one of the first crypto venture funds in 2013, soon after the Ethereum whitepaper was published. Openmind was founded by Stanford University Bioengineering professor Jan Liphardt. His firm has produced two key software products, OM1 and Fabric. The former is a robotics operating system and the latter is an open-source protocol that allows robots from different manufacturers to share information.

The firm’s thesis is that robotics is a heavily siloed ecosystem with machines that lack interoperability and can’t easily share knowledge. Those limitations, according to Openmind, severely impede innovation. Pantera, on its blog, explains that it invested in Liphardt’s startup because decentralized open-source software such as OM1 and Fabric represents a “missing layer” that will revolutionize robotics by allowing different machines to collaborate.

“If we want intelligent machines operating in open environments, we need an open intelligence network,” said Pantera Partner Nihal Maunder. “Openmind is doing for robotics what Linux and Ethereum did for software.”

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010295-0.78%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,782.68-1.96%
MANTRA
OM$0.2386-2.61%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1162-2.43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,195.17-3.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure