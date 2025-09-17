Pantera makes billion-dollar bet on Solana, Bitcoin to win long-term

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 01:02
Solana
SOL$237.85+1.35%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005419-6.05%
FUND
FUND$0.0175-26.47%
WINK
WIN$0.00005066+2.44%

Pantera Capital is going long on Solana as the altcoin season heats up. Its founder, Dan Morehead, revealed the firm holds about $1.1 billion in SOL. This makes it the hedge fund’s single biggest position. That’s no small call for a hodler that once held only Bitcoin and later rotated heavily into Ethereum.

Solana turned out to be the biggest gainer among the top 10 cryptos over the last 30 days. SOL has outperformed Ethereum, its rival, with a surge of more than 22%. Ether, which stole the limelight from Bitcoin, lost its momentum as Wall Street players began exploring other altcoin options.

Pantera picks Solana

In an interview, Morehead described Solana as “the fastest, cheapest, most performing” blockchain out there right now. He suggested that it has been the best performer of the bunch, outpacing Bitcoin over the past four years

“Our biggest position is Solana,” he said. “We’ve had huge positions in Ethereum in the past. We used to be 100% Bitcoin. Something could come out tomorrow.” 

Solana has come a long way. The chain, which was on the brink after falling below the $10 mark in 2022, has come a long way to hit its all-time high of over $294 in 2025. SOL is trading at an average price of $235 at press time.

However, Morehead doesn’t see the industry splintering into thousands of winners and expects only a handful of blockchains to stick around long term. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana are at the top of that list. Ethereum, too, made a major comeback after dipping below the $1,500 levels in April 2025. ETH is trading at an average price of $4,509 at the press time.

His view on Bitcoin remains bold with the recent surge, expecting BTC to hit $750,000 within five years. In his words, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is still only scratching the surface, representing “a single-digit share of global wealth.”

Solana ETF hopes rise

The billion-dollar Solana bet echoes a playbook popularized by MicroStrategy’s (Strategy) Michael Saylor. Back in 2020, Saylor started buying Bitcoin for his company’s balance sheet and turned it into a proxy stock for the crypto. This move has already inspired others and attracted them to the industry.

The timing is interesting, too, as US regulators are inching closer to decisions on altcoin ETFs. Cryptopolitan reported that the DTCC quietly added products tied to Solana, XRP, and Hedera to its clearing roster last week. Meanwhile, this move is seen as a procedural step, not approval.

Still, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas noted that most tickers that make it into the system eventually launch. The SEC, however, keeps kicking the can while delaying decisions on Canary’s XRP and Hedera filings and pushing Fidelity’s Solana ETF review into October.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001327+1.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.087-2.79%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Partager
Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

AP2, sometimes referred to as the Intermediary Payment Protocol, aims to create a standard for how AI can securely handle […] The post Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.6207+3.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1376+1.69%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/17 01:20
Partager
The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with 100% win rate in three battles against ETH" has now made a floating
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.087-2.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,476.32-0.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593+0.16%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 17:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

Movement Labs Layer 1: A Pivotal Leap for Blockchain Innovation