Pantera Reveals $1.1B Solana Bet – Why It Could Outrun Bitcoin and Ethereum

2025/09/17 00:05
Speaking on CNBC, he said the future won’t be “winner-take-all” but rather dominated by a handful of base-layer blockchains, with Solana standing out for its massive transaction capacity.

Pantera recently co-led a $500 million investment tied to Helius Medical Technologies to build a Solana treasury company, a move Morehead described as the first chance for retail investors to gain exposure through traditional brokerage accounts, since no ETF yet exists for the token.

While Morehead still sees Bitcoin reaching $750,000 in the next five years, he argued that Solana’s smaller market cap positions it for stronger relative gains.

On the same day, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee predicted that looming Fed rate cuts could spark “monster moves” in Bitcoin and Ethereum, comparing the setup to past cycles where easing policies triggered rallies in both equities and crypto.

READ MORE:

Citigroup Issues New Ethereum Forecasts With Wide Bull and Bear Scenarios

Together, the two views highlight a growing belief on Wall Street: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana may each play leading but different roles as the next bull cycle unfolds.

Source: CNBC

