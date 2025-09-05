Paradigm and Stripe Back New Blockchain Tempo for Stablecoin Payments

Fintech

Crypto venture firm Paradigm has taken the wraps off Tempo, a layer-one network designed to push stablecoin transactions into the mainstream.

The project, incubated in collaboration with Stripe and backed by heavyweight investors, is being positioned as a next-generation infrastructure for fast, low-cost payments.

Big-Name Backers Join In

Tempo’s rollout comes with the support of an unusually broad coalition. Companies spanning banking, fintech, and tech — including Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, Visa, Nubank, Mercury, Coupang, DoorDash, Revolut, Shopify, Anthropic, OpenAI, and Lead Bank — have contributed to its development. This mix of backers highlights the growing overlap between traditional finance, technology, and blockchain.

Why Tempo Matters Now

The timing is no accident. Stablecoins have entered a new era of legitimacy since President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, which created a clear legal framework earlier this year. That shift has accelerated institutional adoption, with issuers like Tether and Circle already rolling out their own chains (Plasma and Arc, respectively). Tempo aims to carve out space in that competitive field by offering predictable, ultra-low fees and a throughput of over 100 transactions per second.

Key Features

Unlike many rivals, Tempo is designed with flexibility and neutrality at its core. Users can pay fees in multiple regulated stablecoins, while any issuer can launch their token on the network. The chain will also feature:

  • Opt-in privacy settings.
  • EVM compatibility for smooth integration with existing blockchains.
  • Support for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on a 24/7 basis.
  • Batch payments and compliance tools, including token freezing.

Decentralization Roadmap

Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang emphasized that Tempo’s validator set will be diverse and independent from day one, with a path toward becoming permissionless over time. “We’re building a chain that’s neutral ground for stablecoin activity — one where the infrastructure itself doesn’t pick winners,” he said.

With institutional finance and crypto adoption converging, Tempo is positioning itself as a payment-first blockchain that could play a central role in the next stage of stablecoin expansion.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

