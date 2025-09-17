Paragraph Absorbs Mirror in Web3 Publishing Consolidation – What Changes for Writers?

Par : CryptoNews
2025/09/17 04:03
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0,05771+1,45%

Key Takeaways:

  • Mirror, the Ethereum-based publishing tool, is shutting down, with all users and content migrating to Paragraph.
  • The transition follows Paragraph’s acquisition of Mirror in 2024 and a $5M raise from USV and Coinbase Ventures.
  • All content, blogs, and subscribers will redirect automatically with no required action from creators.

Mirror, the Ethereum-based publishing tool, will shut down over the next month, with all existing writers and content migrating to Paragraph.

The announcement was published by Mirror and Paragraph contributors Colin Armstrong and Reid DeRamus. It follows Paragraph’s 2024 acquisition of Mirror and a $5 million raise led by Union Square Ventures and Coinbase Ventures.

Smooth Transition From Mirror to Paragraph Expected

All Mirror blogs, posts, and subscriber data will be automatically redirected to Paragraph. The migration requires no action from creators, according to the post, which said the integration will streamline the product roadmap and consolidate publishing infrastructure.

“Your writing will remain live, and readers visiting your Mirror blog will be redirected to your new home on Paragraph,” the announcement stated.

Paragraph now includes a set of features initially developed across both platforms. These include reader coins, which allow supporters to contribute directly to specific posts, and writer coins, which allow long-term support for a creator’s full body of work.

The remix function lets users publish responses linked to original content, contributing to a shared discussion and revenue stream.

All features are underpinned by blockchain integrations that handle attribution, access, and revenue distribution through tokens.

Web3 Content Publishing Platform

Mirror and Paragraph were both created as crypto-native alternatives to traditional content platforms. By using digital assets, they have offered on-chain monetization, audience management, and self-custody of content, positioning themselves as creator-first platforms within the Web3 publishing ecosystem.

When the acquisition was first announced in May 2024, Paragraph CEO Colin Armstrong said the goal was to explore a unified model for on-chain publishing. Mirror founder Denis Nazarov joined as an advisor and remains involved during the transition.

With Mirror closing, Paragraph will serve as the consolidated platform. The move may prompt similar consolidation across Web3 publishing services, as projects look to maintain active communities while reducing infrastructure complexity and overlapping feature sets.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0,16261+1,58%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Partager
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0,010117-1,26%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Partager
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,636+1,18%
Xai
XAI$0,05085+0,73%
New XAI gork
GORK$0,010525+3,58%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa