Paramount+ Releases Teaser For 'Mayor Of Kingstown' Season 4, Premiering October 26

2025/08/21
Season 4 - First Look

L-R: Clayton Cardenas as Torres and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the official teaser for Mayor of Kingstown, announcing that the crime drama will return for its fourth season on Sunday, October 26. The series stars Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker, The Town) and Emmy Award winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie).

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown originally premiered in November 2021 and quickly became the platform’s top-performing original scripted drama following Paramount+’s rebrand from CBS All Access.

Season 4 Synopsis

In the upcoming season, Mike McLusky (Renner) finds his control over Kingstown slipping as new factions rise to fill the power vacuum left by the Russians. Per the logline, “With a violent gang war threatening to tear the city apart, Mike must also confront growing personal stakes: protecting those closest to him, facing off against a relentless new Warden, and battling the demons of his past.”

Returning and New Cast Members

Alongside Renner and Falco, season four of Mayor of Kingstown features Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi.

Part of the Taylor Sheridan Universe

Mayor of Kingstown is part of Paramount+’s expanding universe of original content from Taylor Sheridan, whose growing slate includes Yellowstone and its spinoffs and prequels, the upcoming oil drama Landman, military thriller Special Ops: Lioness, Western anthology Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King, and the upcoming 2026 series Nola King starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Production Team

Executive producers for season 4 include Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, and Keith Cox. Dave Erickson also serves as showrunner.

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

